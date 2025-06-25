'Nobu' documentary showcases chef's teamwork philosophy

1 of 5 | Nobu Matsuhisa prepares dishes in his restaurants in "Nobu," in theaters Friday. Photo courtesy of Vertical

LOS ANGELES," June 25 (UPI) -- Chef Nobu Matsuhisa says the documentary Nobu, in New York theaters Friday, shows how he assembles a team in his kitchen and in business. Matt Tyrnauer directs the biographical documentary, which gives a look inside Matsuhisa's restaurants.

In a recent Zoom interview with UPI, Matsuhisa, 76, explained why there is very little arguing seen in his kitchens. He still operates his flagship restaurant, Matsuhisa Beverly Hills, along with Nobu locations in Los Angeles, Malibu, New York and other cities worldwide.

"Nobu's kitchens are always good teams," Matsuhisa said. "So all the senior chefs teach the younger chefs. My philosophy is one team works like a family."

The documentary also shows Matsuhisa in business meetings with partner Robert De Niro. Matsuhisa explains in the film how De Niro encouraged him to open a restaurant in New York in the '90s, but he did not feel ready to until 1994.

"He's a great idea man," Matsuhisa said of the actor. "Even Nobu's name is his idea."

Now, Matsuhisa considers De Niro a friend as well as a partner. He said they share a philosophy about teamwork, and De Niro is the negotiator in their team.

"Also, he travels all over the world," Matsuhisa said of De Niro. "He knows good food but he doesn't cook. I love him."

In the film, Matsuhisa also explains his cooking philosophy of love and passion. His signature dishes come from blending traditional Japanese sushi with sauces inspired from his time in Peru.

Matsuhisa will adapt dishes to customers' dietary needs, and sometimes discovers new flavors that way.

Matsuhisa said he normally spends 10 months per year visiting each of his restaurants to instruct the kitchens on his philosophy. Now, he says, all of his staff can watch the movie.

"Now after this movie, all our teams watch this movie, they will understand what I want to do," Matsuhisa said.

Tyrnauer said Matsuhisa cooperated with his filmmaking team, too. They filmed during restaurant service hours.

The director said the staff worked around the film crew so they could capture the authentic atmosphere of the restaurant.

One exception was ensuring Nobu's meals would photograph well. Tyrnauer set up what he calls "beauty photography" to capture the dishes at their best.

"We would light things a little differently, including one elaborate day where Nobu made everything he ever invented for me," Tyrnauer said. "We had fixed the lighting so you could see him in action but the light would be appropriate. So the beauty of the food would be expressed on screen."

Archival footage and photographs illustrate the life story Nobu tells in the film. He was mentored in sushi by chef Sakai, opened his first restaurant in Peru, married Yoko and raised their family together.

After moving to Los Angeles in the '70s and working at different restaurants, he opened Matsuhisa in 1987. The restaurant introduced his Japanese Peruvian fusion cuisine.

The film also captures a deeply personal moment for Matsuhisa when he visits the Sakai's grave for the first time after the chef died by suicide.

Matsuhisa tells the story of his last phone call with Sakai, where his mentor abruptly said goodbye and hung up. Matsuhisa said he still feels guilty he did not try to talk more.

"Maybe if I talked with him more, maybe I can save his life, but I didn't," Matsuhisa said. "Maybe that day if I talked to him more, maybe he'd open his heart to me, maybe I could have saved his life."

Matsuhisa said his guilt made him afraid to visit the grave, but Tyrnauer encouraged him to. The moment is captured in the film.

The chef said after crying at Sakai's grave, he "feels more comfortable than before but still sad."

Nobu opens nationally beginning July 2.