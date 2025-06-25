Trending
June 25, 2025 / 10:22 AM

'Fantastic Four' confront Galactus in final trailer

By Wade Sheridan
Pedro Pascal plays Mr. Fantastic in Marvel's "Fantastic Four." File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI
1 of 5 | Pedro Pascal plays Mr. Fantastic in Marvel's "Fantastic Four." File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI | License Photo

June 25 (UPI) -- The Fantastic Four confront the towering Galactus in the final trailer for Marvel's upcoming superhero epic, The Fantastic Four: First Steps.

Pedro Pascal as Mr. Fantastic, Vanessa Kirby as Invisible Woman, Joseph Quinn as The Human Torch and Ebon Moss-Bachrach as The Thing meet with Julia Garner's Silver Surfer, who warns of Galactus' arrival in the clip released on Wednesday.

The Fantastic Four then venture into space to meet Galactus before they have to retreat.

"Are we safe?" a reporter asks Mr. Fantastic.

"I don't know," he replies.

The trailer also highlights how Mr. Fantastic and Invisible Woman are parents to a newborn baby and how The Thing refuses to say his signature catch-phrase, "It's clobberin' time."

"That's not really something I say," The Thing tells a fan who wants him to say the catch-phrase. "That's just in the cartoon," he continues.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps comes to theaters on July 25. Tickets are on sale now.

