Trending
Movies
June 24, 2025 / 12:29 PM

'Steve' photo: Cillian Murphy stars in 'Shy' adaptation

By Jessica Inman
Share with X
Cillian Murphy stars in the upcoming film "Steve." File Photo by Pat Benic/UPI
1 of 5 | Cillian Murphy stars in the upcoming film "Steve." File Photo by Pat Benic/UPI | License Photo

June 24 (UPI) -- Netflix is teasing its upcoming film Steve, starring Cilllian Murphy as the titular character.

The film is due on the streamer Oct. 3 following a limited theater run in September.

Murphy's Steve is a teacher facing both mental health struggles and the closure of the reform school where he works.

A first-look photo released Monday shows Steve leaning against a blackboard, apparently deeply lost in thought.

Jay Lycurgo portrays one of Steve's troubled students, Shy, who is, according to an official synopsis, "caught between his past and what lies ahead as he tries to reconcile his inner fragility with his impulse for self-destruction and violence."

The two stories parallel one another in the feature, Netflix says, and the film was adapted from the book Shy, penned by Max Porter.

Porter wrote the movie adaptation and Tim Mielants directs.

The cast also includes Tracey Ullman, Simbi Ajikawo and Emily Watson.

Read More

Latest Headlines

Early 2000s icons Bush, Carmack finally share screen in 'Stranger'
Movies // 1 hour ago
Early 2000s icons Bush, Carmack finally share screen in 'Stranger'
NEW YORK, June 24 (UPI) -- "The O.C." alum Chris Carmack and "One Tree Hill" icon Sophia Bush told UPI they were happy to finally share the screen in the new thriller,"The Stranger in My Home."
Scarlett Johansson, Colin Jost step out at 'Jurassic World' premiere
Movies // 1 hour ago
Scarlett Johansson, Colin Jost step out at 'Jurassic World' premiere
June 24 (UPI) -- Scarlett Johansson and her husband, comedian Colin Jost, attended the premiere of her film "Jurassic World Rebirth" Monday in New York City.
Josh Brolin confronts Julia Garner in 'Weapons' trailer
Movies // 22 hours ago
Josh Brolin confronts Julia Garner in 'Weapons' trailer
June 23 (UPI) -- Josh Brolin demands answers from Julia Garner in a new trailer for "Weapons." The upcoming horror film is written and directed by "Barbarian" creator Zach Cregger.
'Dragon' tops North American box office with $37M
Movies // 1 day ago
'Dragon' tops North American box office with $37M
June 22 (UPI) -- "How to Train Your Dragon" is the No. 1 movie in North America, earning $37 million in receipts this weekend, BoxOfficeMojo.com announced Sunday.
Russell Crowe confirms 'Highlander' casting
Movies // 3 days ago
Russell Crowe confirms 'Highlander' casting
June 21 (UPI) -- Oscar-winning "Gladiator," "A Beautiful Mind" and "Thor: Love and Thunder" star Russell Crowe has joined the cast of the new remake of the classic 1986 fantasy film, "Highlander."
Jon Bernthal to play Punisher again in next 'Spider-Man' adventure
Movies // 3 days ago
Jon Bernthal to play Punisher again in next 'Spider-Man' adventure
June 21 (UPI) -- Jon Bernthal has signed on to play the Punisher again in the next "Spider-Man" movie.
'Sinners' to stream on Max starting July 4
Movies // 3 days ago
'Sinners' to stream on Max starting July 4
June 21 (UPI) -- "Sinners" -- a blockbuster horror movie starring Michael B. Jordan in dual roles -- is slated to start streaming on Max July 4.
Director: Rami Malek's accessible awkwardness made him ideal 'Amateur'
Movies // 3 days ago
Director: Rami Malek's accessible awkwardness made him ideal 'Amateur'
NEW YORK, June 20 (UPI) -- Director James Hawes told UPI "The Amateur" works because Oscar-winning actor Rami Malek is believable as Charlie Heller, a CIA cryptographer with zero field skills, and makes viewers instantly care about him.
'KPop Demon Hunters' cast says animation makes them 'way cooler'
Movies // 4 days ago
'KPop Demon Hunters' cast says animation makes them 'way cooler'
LOS ANGELES, June 20 (UPI) -- Arden Cho, May Hong and Ji-young Yoo told UPI their animated film, "KPop Demon Hunters," on Netflix Friday, was even better than they imagined thanks to the animation and music.
Rebel Wilson, Anna Camp step out at 'Bride Hard' premiere
Movies // 5 days ago
Rebel Wilson, Anna Camp step out at 'Bride Hard' premiere
June 19 (UPI) -- "Pitch Perfect" alums Rebel Wilson and Anna Camp stepped out for the premiere of their upcoming film "Bride Hard."

Trending Stories

Food Network to honor Anne Burrell with programming block Wednesday
Food Network to honor Anne Burrell with programming block Wednesday
Dolly Parton to launch Las Vegas residency show
Dolly Parton to launch Las Vegas residency show
WWE 'Raw': Cody Rhodes defeats Jey Uso, reaches King of the Ring finals
WWE 'Raw': Cody Rhodes defeats Jey Uso, reaches King of the Ring finals
Jensen Ackles: 'Supernatural' reunion for 'The Boys' was 'good time'
Jensen Ackles: 'Supernatural' reunion for 'The Boys' was 'good time'
Famous birthdays for June 24: Carla Gallo, Lionel Messi
Famous birthdays for June 24: Carla Gallo, Lionel Messi

Follow Us