'Steve' photo: Cillian Murphy stars in 'Shy' adaptation

June 24 (UPI) -- Netflix is teasing its upcoming film Steve, starring Cilllian Murphy as the titular character.

The film is due on the streamer Oct. 3 following a limited theater run in September.

Murphy's Steve is a teacher facing both mental health struggles and the closure of the reform school where he works.

A first-look photo released Monday shows Steve leaning against a blackboard, apparently deeply lost in thought.

Here's your first look at Cillian Murphy in the upcoming film STEVE. Also starring Jay Lycurgo, Tracey Ullman, Simbi Ajikawo, and Emily Watson. A reimagining of Max Porter's bestselling novel SHY, the film follows a pivotal day in the life of a headteacher and his students at a... pic.twitter.com/zsHo0C5tRK— Netflix (@netflix) June 24, 2025

Jay Lycurgo portrays one of Steve's troubled students, Shy, who is, according to an official synopsis, "caught between his past and what lies ahead as he tries to reconcile his inner fragility with his impulse for self-destruction and violence."

The two stories parallel one another in the feature, Netflix says, and the film was adapted from the book Shy, penned by Max Porter.

Porter wrote the movie adaptation and Tim Mielants directs.

The cast also includes Tracey Ullman, Simbi Ajikawo and Emily Watson.