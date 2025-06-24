June 24 (UPI) -- Scarlett Johansson and her husband, comedian Colin Jost, attended the premiere of her film Jurassic World Rebirth Monday.

The couple both dressed in white for the event at New York City's Lincoln Center. Johansson, 40, wore a corseted dress with sheer ruffle detailing, while Jost, 42, sported a textured white suit.

In Rebirth, Johansson plays the "covert operations expert" Zora, who helms an expedition to obtain life-saving dinosaur DNA.

The film is set five years following the events of the 2022 feature Jurassic World Dominion, starring Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard.

Mahershala Ali portrays Zora's "most trusted team member," while Jonathan Bailey portrays a paleontologist. Both cast members were present at Monday's premiere.

Other stars in attendance included Manuel Garcia-Rulfo, Luna Blaise, Audrina Miranda, Philippine Velge, Bechir Sylvain and Ed Skrein.

Rupert Friend and David Iacono also star.

The film arrives in theaters July 2.

