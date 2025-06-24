Trending
June 24, 2025 / 10:52 AM

Scarlett Johansson, Colin Jost step out at 'Jurassic World' premiere

By Jessica Inman
Scarlett Johansson (L) and Colin Jost arrive on the red carpet for the "Jurassic World Rebirth" New York premiere on Monday. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
Scarlett Johansson (L) and Colin Jost arrive on the red carpet for the "Jurassic World Rebirth" New York premiere on Monday. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI

June 24 (UPI) -- Scarlett Johansson and her husband, comedian Colin Jost, attended the premiere of her film Jurassic World Rebirth Monday.

The couple both dressed in white for the event at New York City's Lincoln Center. Johansson, 40, wore a corseted dress with sheer ruffle detailing, while Jost, 42, sported a textured white suit.

In Rebirth, Johansson plays the "covert operations expert" Zora, who helms an expedition to obtain life-saving dinosaur DNA.

The film is set five years following the events of the 2022 feature Jurassic World Dominion, starring Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard.

Mahershala Ali portrays Zora's "most trusted team member," while Jonathan Bailey portrays a paleontologist. Both cast members were present at Monday's premiere.

Other stars in attendance included Manuel Garcia-Rulfo, Luna Blaise, Audrina Miranda, Philippine Velge, Bechir Sylvain and Ed Skrein.

Rupert Friend and David Iacono also star.

The film arrives in theaters July 2.

Star Scarlett Johansson arrives on the red carpet for the premiere of "Jurassic World Rebirth" in New York City on June 23, 2025. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI

Latest Headlines

Josh Brolin confronts Julia Garner in 'Weapons' trailer
Movies // 20 hours ago
Josh Brolin confronts Julia Garner in 'Weapons' trailer
June 23 (UPI) -- Josh Brolin demands answers from Julia Garner in a new trailer for "Weapons." The upcoming horror film is written and directed by "Barbarian" creator Zach Cregger.
'Dragon' tops North American box office with $37M
Movies // 1 day ago
'Dragon' tops North American box office with $37M
June 22 (UPI) -- "How to Train Your Dragon" is the No. 1 movie in North America, earning $37 million in receipts this weekend, BoxOfficeMojo.com announced Sunday.
Russell Crowe confirms 'Highlander' casting
Movies // 2 days ago
Russell Crowe confirms 'Highlander' casting
June 21 (UPI) -- Oscar-winning "Gladiator," "A Beautiful Mind" and "Thor: Love and Thunder" star Russell Crowe has joined the cast of the new remake of the classic 1986 fantasy film, "Highlander."
Jon Bernthal to play Punisher again in next 'Spider-Man' adventure
Movies // 2 days ago
Jon Bernthal to play Punisher again in next 'Spider-Man' adventure
June 21 (UPI) -- Jon Bernthal has signed on to play the Punisher again in the next "Spider-Man" movie.
'Sinners' to stream on Max starting July 4
Movies // 3 days ago
'Sinners' to stream on Max starting July 4
June 21 (UPI) -- "Sinners" -- a blockbuster horror movie starring Michael B. Jordan in dual roles -- is slated to start streaming on Max July 4.
Director: Rami Malek's accessible awkwardness made him ideal 'Amateur'
Movies // 3 days ago
Director: Rami Malek's accessible awkwardness made him ideal 'Amateur'
NEW YORK, June 20 (UPI) -- Director James Hawes told UPI "The Amateur" works because Oscar-winning actor Rami Malek is believable as Charlie Heller, a CIA cryptographer with zero field skills, and makes viewers instantly care about him.
'KPop Demon Hunters' cast says animation makes them 'way cooler'
Movies // 4 days ago
'KPop Demon Hunters' cast says animation makes them 'way cooler'
LOS ANGELES, June 20 (UPI) -- Arden Cho, May Hong and Ji-young Yoo told UPI their animated film, "KPop Demon Hunters," on Netflix Friday, was even better than they imagined thanks to the animation and music.
Rebel Wilson, Anna Camp step out at 'Bride Hard' premiere
Movies // 5 days ago
Rebel Wilson, Anna Camp step out at 'Bride Hard' premiere
June 19 (UPI) -- "Pitch Perfect" alums Rebel Wilson and Anna Camp stepped out for the premiere of their upcoming film "Bride Hard."
Movie review: Pixar's 'Elio' impresses with sci-fi, politics
Movies // 5 days ago
Movie review: Pixar's 'Elio' impresses with sci-fi, politics
LOS ANGELES, June 19 (UPI) -- "Elio," in theaters Friday, is another of Pixar's seamless combination of engaging story with deep, resonant themes.
'Point Break,' 'Timecop,' John Woo movies coming to digital 4K
Movies // 5 days ago
'Point Break,' 'Timecop,' John Woo movies coming to digital 4K
June 18 (UPI) -- Shout! Studios announced the upcoming digital 4K releases of "Point Break," "Timecop," the "A Better Tomorrow" trilogy, "The Killer" and "Peking Opera Blues" on Wednesday.

