June 24 (UPI) -- Lionsgate has released a trailer for horror sequel The Strangers: Chapter 2, which picks up right where Chapter 1 left off.

The trailer, released Tuesday, finds Maya (Madelaine Petsch) continuing to be terrorized by the trio of masked assailants in a small town where she and her boyfriend, Ryan (Froy Gutierrez), became stranded.

The sequel finds Maya fleeing from the attackers while trying to unravel the mystery of their identities.

Director Renny Harlin returns to helm the second film in the trilogy. All three movies were filmed back-to-back.

Petsch previously said the sequels would delve deeper into the identities and motivations of the titular villains.

"Some questions will be answered, of course, to get inside the machinations of 'the strangers,'" she told UPI in May 2024. "But we are not going to lose the innate terror that is so visceral within the original. We are aware of it."

The Strangers: Chapter 2 releases in theaters Sept. 26.

The film series starring Petsch is a remake of the 2008 movie starring Liv Tyler and Scott Speedman.