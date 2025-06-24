Trending
Movies
June 24, 2025 / 4:06 PM

Small town terror continues in 'The Strangers: Chapter 2' trailer

By Ben Hooper
Share with X
Madelaine Petsch attends the premiere of the horror film "The Strangers: Chapter 1" in 2024. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
1 of 3 | Madelaine Petsch attends the premiere of the horror film "The Strangers: Chapter 1" in 2024. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

June 24 (UPI) -- Lionsgate has released a trailer for horror sequel The Strangers: Chapter 2, which picks up right where Chapter 1 left off.

The trailer, released Tuesday, finds Maya (Madelaine Petsch) continuing to be terrorized by the trio of masked assailants in a small town where she and her boyfriend, Ryan (Froy Gutierrez), became stranded.

The sequel finds Maya fleeing from the attackers while trying to unravel the mystery of their identities.

Director Renny Harlin returns to helm the second film in the trilogy. All three movies were filmed back-to-back.

Petsch previously said the sequels would delve deeper into the identities and motivations of the titular villains.

"Some questions will be answered, of course, to get inside the machinations of 'the strangers,'" she told UPI in May 2024. "But we are not going to lose the innate terror that is so visceral within the original. We are aware of it."

The Strangers: Chapter 2 releases in theaters Sept. 26.

The film series starring Petsch is a remake of the 2008 movie starring Liv Tyler and Scott Speedman.

Read More

Latest Headlines

'Steve' photo: Cillian Murphy stars in 'Shy' adaptation
Movies // 5 hours ago
'Steve' photo: Cillian Murphy stars in 'Shy' adaptation
June 24 (UPI) -- Netflix is teasing its upcoming film "Steve," starring Cilllian Murphy as the titular character. The film takes its inspiration from Max Porter's book "Shy."
Early 2000s icons Bush, Carmack finally share screen in 'Stranger'
Movies // 5 hours ago
Early 2000s icons Bush, Carmack finally share screen in 'Stranger'
NEW YORK, June 24 (UPI) -- "The O.C." alum Chris Carmack and "One Tree Hill" icon Sophia Bush told UPI they were happy to finally share the screen in the new thriller,"The Stranger in My Home."
Scarlett Johansson, Colin Jost step out at 'Jurassic World' premiere
Movies // 6 hours ago
Scarlett Johansson, Colin Jost step out at 'Jurassic World' premiere
June 24 (UPI) -- Scarlett Johansson and her husband, comedian Colin Jost, attended the premiere of her film "Jurassic World Rebirth" Monday in New York City.
Josh Brolin confronts Julia Garner in 'Weapons' trailer
Movies // 1 day ago
Josh Brolin confronts Julia Garner in 'Weapons' trailer
June 23 (UPI) -- Josh Brolin demands answers from Julia Garner in a new trailer for "Weapons." The upcoming horror film is written and directed by "Barbarian" creator Zach Cregger.
'Dragon' tops North American box office with $37M
Movies // 1 day ago
'Dragon' tops North American box office with $37M
June 22 (UPI) -- "How to Train Your Dragon" is the No. 1 movie in North America, earning $37 million in receipts this weekend, BoxOfficeMojo.com announced Sunday.
Russell Crowe confirms 'Highlander' casting
Movies // 3 days ago
Russell Crowe confirms 'Highlander' casting
June 21 (UPI) -- Oscar-winning "Gladiator," "A Beautiful Mind" and "Thor: Love and Thunder" star Russell Crowe has joined the cast of the new remake of the classic 1986 fantasy film, "Highlander."
Jon Bernthal to play Punisher again in next 'Spider-Man' adventure
Movies // 3 days ago
Jon Bernthal to play Punisher again in next 'Spider-Man' adventure
June 21 (UPI) -- Jon Bernthal has signed on to play the Punisher again in the next "Spider-Man" movie.
'Sinners' to stream on Max starting July 4
Movies // 3 days ago
'Sinners' to stream on Max starting July 4
June 21 (UPI) -- "Sinners" -- a blockbuster horror movie starring Michael B. Jordan in dual roles -- is slated to start streaming on Max July 4.
Director: Rami Malek's accessible awkwardness made him ideal 'Amateur'
Movies // 4 days ago
Director: Rami Malek's accessible awkwardness made him ideal 'Amateur'
NEW YORK, June 20 (UPI) -- Director James Hawes told UPI "The Amateur" works because Oscar-winning actor Rami Malek is believable as Charlie Heller, a CIA cryptographer with zero field skills, and makes viewers instantly care about him.
'KPop Demon Hunters' cast says animation makes them 'way cooler'
Movies // 4 days ago
'KPop Demon Hunters' cast says animation makes them 'way cooler'
LOS ANGELES, June 20 (UPI) -- Arden Cho, May Hong and Ji-young Yoo told UPI their animated film, "KPop Demon Hunters," on Netflix Friday, was even better than they imagined thanks to the animation and music.

Trending Stories

Judge Judy revisits cases in 'Justice on Trial' trailer
Judge Judy revisits cases in 'Justice on Trial' trailer
WWE 'Raw': Cody Rhodes defeats Jey Uso, reaches King of the Ring finals
WWE 'Raw': Cody Rhodes defeats Jey Uso, reaches King of the Ring finals
1960s-'70s teen idol Bobby Sherman dies at 81
1960s-'70s teen idol Bobby Sherman dies at 81
WWE: Liv Morgan to miss several months due to shoulder injury
WWE: Liv Morgan to miss several months due to shoulder injury
Food Network to honor Anne Burrell with programming block Wednesday
Food Network to honor Anne Burrell with programming block Wednesday

Follow Us