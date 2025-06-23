Trending
Movies
June 23, 2025 / 2:45 PM

Josh Brolin confronts Julia Garner in 'Weapons' trailer

By Jessica Inman
Share with X
Josh Brolin stars in the upcoming film "Weapons." File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
1 of 5 | Josh Brolin stars in the upcoming film "Weapons." File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

June 23 (UPI) -- Josh Brolin demands answers from Julia Garner in a new trailer for Barbarian writer-director Zach Cregger's latest film, Weapons.

An entire class of students disappear in the horror movie, due in theaters Aug. 8, and Garner portrays their teacher.

The preview released Monday shows Garner addressing a crowded room of distressed parents.

"She should be locked up until she tells us what happened!" someone shouts in the audience.

Brolin rises and says, "We're talking about 17 kids in one classroom. I wanna know what happened in that classroom. Why just her classroom? Why only hers?"

Garner appears shocked and responds, "I love those kids."

Cregger penned the script and serves as director, producer and executive producer.

The cast also includes Alden Ehrenreich, Austin Abrams, Cary Christopher, Benedict Wong and Amy Madigan.

Rising star Julia Garner turns 30: 17 red carpet looks

Cast member Julia Garner attends the premiere of "Sin City: A Dame to Kill For" at TCL Chinese Theatre in the Hollywood section of Los Angeles on August 19, 2014. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Read More

Latest Headlines

'Dragon' tops North American box office with $37M
Movies // 17 hours ago
'Dragon' tops North American box office with $37M
June 22 (UPI) -- "How to Train Your Dragon" is the No. 1 movie in North America, earning $37 million in receipts this weekend, BoxOfficeMojo.com announced Sunday.
Russell Crowe confirms 'Highlander' casting
Movies // 2 days ago
Russell Crowe confirms 'Highlander' casting
June 21 (UPI) -- Oscar-winning "Gladiator," "A Beautiful Mind" and "Thor: Love and Thunder" star Russell Crowe has joined the cast of the new remake of the classic 1986 fantasy film, "Highlander."
Jon Bernthal to play Punisher again in next 'Spider-Man' adventure
Movies // 2 days ago
Jon Bernthal to play Punisher again in next 'Spider-Man' adventure
June 21 (UPI) -- Jon Bernthal has signed on to play the Punisher again in the next "Spider-Man" movie.
'Sinners' to stream on Max starting July 4
Movies // 2 days ago
'Sinners' to stream on Max starting July 4
June 21 (UPI) -- "Sinners" -- a blockbuster horror movie starring Michael B. Jordan in dual roles -- is slated to start streaming on Max July 4.
Director: Rami Malek's accessible awkwardness made him ideal 'Amateur'
Movies // 2 days ago
Director: Rami Malek's accessible awkwardness made him ideal 'Amateur'
NEW YORK, June 20 (UPI) -- Director James Hawes told UPI "The Amateur" works because Oscar-winning actor Rami Malek is believable as Charlie Heller, a CIA cryptographer with zero field skills, and makes viewers instantly care about him.
'KPop Demon Hunters' cast says animation makes them 'way cooler'
Movies // 3 days ago
'KPop Demon Hunters' cast says animation makes them 'way cooler'
LOS ANGELES, June 20 (UPI) -- Arden Cho, May Hong and Ji-young Yoo told UPI their animated film, "KPop Demon Hunters," on Netflix Friday, was even better than they imagined thanks to the animation and music.
Rebel Wilson, Anna Camp step out at 'Bride Hard' premiere
Movies // 4 days ago
Rebel Wilson, Anna Camp step out at 'Bride Hard' premiere
June 19 (UPI) -- "Pitch Perfect" alums Rebel Wilson and Anna Camp stepped out for the premiere of their upcoming film "Bride Hard."
Movie review: Pixar's 'Elio' impresses with sci-fi, politics
Movies // 4 days ago
Movie review: Pixar's 'Elio' impresses with sci-fi, politics
LOS ANGELES, June 19 (UPI) -- "Elio," in theaters Friday, is another of Pixar's seamless combination of engaging story with deep, resonant themes.
'Point Break,' 'Timecop,' John Woo movies coming to digital 4K
Movies // 4 days ago
'Point Break,' 'Timecop,' John Woo movies coming to digital 4K
June 18 (UPI) -- Shout! Studios announced the upcoming digital 4K releases of "Point Break," "Timecop," the "A Better Tomorrow" trilogy, "The Killer" and "Peking Opera Blues" on Wednesday.
Movie review: '28 Years Later' takes ambitious, dubious risks
Movies // 4 days ago
Movie review: '28 Years Later' takes ambitious, dubious risks
LOS ANGELES, June 18 (UPI) -- "28 Years Later," in theaters Friday, takes the franchise in several unorthodox directions, with some techniques more successful than others.

Trending Stories

Famous birthdays for June 21: Lana Del Rey, Meredith Baxter
Famous birthdays for June 21: Lana Del Rey, Meredith Baxter
'KPop Demon Hunters' cast says animation makes them 'way cooler'
'KPop Demon Hunters' cast says animation makes them 'way cooler'
'Dragon' tops North American box office with $37M
'Dragon' tops North American box office with $37M
'Power Book IV: Force' Season 3 gets teaser, fall release date
'Power Book IV: Force' Season 3 gets teaser, fall release date
Cohan: Maggie-Hershel relationship is complex, sad in 'Dead City' S2
Cohan: Maggie-Hershel relationship is complex, sad in 'Dead City' S2

Follow Us