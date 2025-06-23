June 23 (UPI) -- Josh Brolin demands answers from Julia Garner in a new trailer for Barbarian writer-director Zach Cregger's latest film, Weapons.

An entire class of students disappear in the horror movie, due in theaters Aug. 8, and Garner portrays their teacher.

The preview released Monday shows Garner addressing a crowded room of distressed parents.

"She should be locked up until she tells us what happened!" someone shouts in the audience.

Brolin rises and says, "We're talking about 17 kids in one classroom. I wanna know what happened in that classroom. Why just her classroom? Why only hers?"

Garner appears shocked and responds, "I love those kids."

Cregger penned the script and serves as director, producer and executive producer.

The cast also includes Alden Ehrenreich, Austin Abrams, Cary Christopher, Benedict Wong and Amy Madigan.

Rising star Julia Garner turns 30: 17 red carpet looks