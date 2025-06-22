Movies
June 22, 2025

'Dragon' tops North American box office with $37M

By Karen Butler
Gerard Butler's "How to Train Your Dragon" is the No.1 movie in North America this weekend. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
Gerard Butler's "How to Train Your Dragon" is the No.1 movie in North America this weekend. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

June 22 (UPI) -- The live-action version of the animated classic, How to Train Your Dragon, is the No. 1 movie in North America, earning $37 million in receipts this weekend, BoxOfficeMojo.com announced Sunday.

Coming in at No. 2 is 28 Years Later with $30 million, followed by Elio at No 3 with $21 million, Lilo & Stitch at No. 4 with $9.7 million and Mission: Impossible -- The Final Reckoning at No. 5 with $6.7 million.

Rounding out the top tier are Materialists at No. 6 with $5.8 million, Ballerina at No. 7 with $4.5 million, Karate Kid: Legends at No. 8 with $2.4 million, Final Destinations: Bloodlines at No. 9 with $1.9 million and Kuberaa at No. 10 with $1.8 million.

