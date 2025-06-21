'Sinners' to stream on Max starting July 4

June 21 (UPI) -- Sinners -- a blockbuster horror movie starring Michael B. Jordan in dual roles -- is slated to start streaming on Max July 4.
"You keep dancing with the devil, one day he's gonna follow you home. #Sinners begins streaming July 4 exclusively on Max," the platform announced Friday.
Directed by Ryan Coogler, the supernatural film takes place nearly a century ago in the Mississippi Delta.
The ensemble also includes Hailee Steinfeld, Jack O'Connell and Delroy Lindo.
