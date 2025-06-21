Movies
June 21, 2025 / 10:21 AM

'Sinners' to stream on Max starting July 4

By Karen Butler
Ryan Coogler (L) and Michael B. Jordan arrive on the red carpet at the Warner Bros Pictures "Sinners" New York premiere at AMC Lincoln Square Theater on April 3. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
Ryan Coogler (L) and Michael B. Jordan arrive on the red carpet at the Warner Bros Pictures "Sinners" New York premiere at AMC Lincoln Square Theater on April 3. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

June 21 (UPI) -- Sinners -- a blockbuster horror movie starring Michael B. Jordan in dual roles -- is slated to start streaming on Max July 4.

"You keep dancing with the devil, one day he's gonna follow you home. #Sinners begins streaming July 4 exclusively on Max," the platform announced Friday.

Directed by Ryan Coogler, the supernatural film takes place nearly a century ago in the Mississippi Delta.

The ensemble also includes Hailee Steinfeld, Jack O'Connell and Delroy Lindo.

Michael B. Jordan, Hailee Steinfeld attend 'Sinners' premiere

Cast member Michael B. Jordan arrives on the red carpet at the premiere of "Sinners" in New York City on April 3, 2025. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

