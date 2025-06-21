Movies
Russell Crowe confirms 'Highlander' casting

By Karen Butler
Russell Crowe has confirmed he will co-star in the upcoming "Highlander" remake. File Photo by Rocco Spaziani/UPI
1 of 2 | Russell Crowe has confirmed he will co-star in the upcoming "Highlander" remake. File Photo by Rocco Spaziani/UPI | License Photo

June 21 (UPI) -- Oscar-winning Gladiator, A Beautiful Mind and Thor: Love and Thunder star Russell Crowe has joined the ensemble of the new remake of the classic 1986 fantasy film, Highlander.

"Yes... it's true... I shall be returning to the highlands... with a sword... it has been a few centuries..." there can be only one," Crowe wrote on X Saturday.

Crowe will play the mentor to Henry Cavill's Scottish title character in the film about immortal warriors.

The movie is being directed by Chad Stahelski and is expected to be released theatrically in 2026.

Christopher Lambert and Sean Connery starred in the original.

