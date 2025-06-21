Jon Bernthal to play Punisher again in next 'Spider-Man' adventure

June 21 (UPI) -- Jon Bernthal has signed on to play the Punisher again in the next Spider-Man movie.

Variety, Deadline and The Hollywood Reporter reported the casting news Friday.

The film is set to go into production this summer.

Bernthal has played the Marvel comic-book vigilante Frank Castle/the Punisher in his own eponymous TV show, as well as the related shows Daredevil and Daredevil: Born Again.

In addition to appearing in Spider-Man: Brand New Day opposite Tom Holland as the titular web-slinger, Bernthal will also play the Punisher in an as-yet-untitled special on Disney+

Both projects are set for release in 2026.

Bernthal was also recently seen in The Accountant 2 and The Amateur.