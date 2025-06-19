Trending
June 19, 2025

Rebel Wilson, Anna Camp step out at 'Bride Hard' premiere

By Jessica Inman
Cast member Rebel Wilson attends the premiere of the motion picture comedy "Bride Hard" at the DGA Theater in Los Angeles on Wednesday. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
1 of 5 | Cast member Rebel Wilson attends the premiere of the motion picture comedy "Bride Hard" at the DGA Theater in Los Angeles on Wednesday. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

June 19 (UPI) -- Pitch Perfect alums Rebel Wilson and Anna Camp stepped out for the premiere of their upcoming film Bride Hard.

The event took place at the DGA Theater in Los Angeles Wednesday.

Wilson wore a red, long-sleeved dress to the premiere, while Camp sported a light blue dress.

The action-comedy film sees Sam (Wilson), a "world-class secret agent" and bridesmaid, attempting to balance her wedding duties and work requirements.

"What should've been a weekend of reconnection and celebration turns into a five-star death trap when armed mercenaries crash the big day," an official synopsis reads. "Sam's the only one who can save the bride (Camp), and hopefully earn back the trust she lost along the way."

A trailer for the film, which arrives in theaters June 20, shows Wilson fighting with hot curling irons. Filming sent the actress, 45, to the hospital in 2023 when she was hit in face during a night shoot.

Other cast members in attendance included Anna Chlumsky, Sherry Cola, Gigi Zumbado and Justin Hartley.

Bride Hard also stars Da'Vine Joy Randolph, Sam Huntington, Michael O'Neill, Colleen Camp and Stephen Dorff.

