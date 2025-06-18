Trending
June 18, 2025 / 2:03 PM

'Thunderbolts' available on digital, Blu-Ray in July

By Jessica Inman
Florence Pugh attends the premiere of "We Live In Time" in September. She stars in "Thunderbolts." File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI
Florence Pugh attends the premiere of "We Live In Time" in September. She stars in "Thunderbolts." File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI

June 18 (UPI) -- Thunderbolts arrives for purchase on digital platforms beginning July 1, Marvel Entertainment announced Wednesday.

The film stars Sebastian Stan as Bucky Barnes, Florence Pugh as Yelena, Wyatt Russell as John Walker, David Harbour as Red Guardian and Hannah John-Kamen as Ghost.

Together the group of reluctant superheroes face off against "The Void" (Lewis Pullman).

"Everyone here has done bad things. You can't escape the past," Yelena says in the trailer.

The film follows them as they step in for the absent Avengers and redeem themselves.

Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Geraldine Viswanathan and Olga Kurylenko also star.

Thunderbolts becomes available for digital purchase July 1 and arrives on Blu-ray July 29. The movie opened in theaters May 2.

Iron Man star Robert Downey Jr. (R), and his wife, Susan Downey, attend the premiere of "Avengers: Endgame" in Los Angeles on April 22, 2019. Downey, in 2024, announced that he will be returning to the Marvel Cinematic Universe as the villainous Dr. Doom. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

June 17 (UPI) -- David Hekili Kenui Bell, an actor in the live-action remake of "Lilo & Stitch," has died, his sister announced on social media. He was 46 years old.
June 17 (UPI) -- A new trailer for the "I Know What You Did Last Summer" reboot features both Jennifer Love Hewitt and Freddie Prinze Jr. as they help a new group of teens outrun a killer.
June 17 (UPI) -- Brad Pitt and his girlfriend, jewelry designer Ines de Ramon, attended the premiere of Pitt's upcoming film "F1" on Monday.
LOS ANGELES, June 17 (UPI) -- "F1," starring Brad Pitt and in theaters June 27, captures the thrill of Formula 1 in a reliable blockbuster formula that will appear rather familiar to fans of the stars and filmmakers.
June 17 (UPI) -- "Law & Order: SVU" actress Mariska Hargitay discussed "My Mom Jayne" on "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert." The film is a documentary about her mother, late Hollywood star Jayne Mansfield.
June 16 (UPI) -- Marvel Entertainment is teasing "The Fantastic Four: First Steps" by introducing a new character: H.E.R.B.I.E., the superhero team's robot companion.
June 16 (UPI) -- Paramount Pictures is teasing "The Naked Gun," a sequel and reboot film starring Liam Neeson and Pamela Anderson.
June 16 (UPI) -- Glenn Close and Billy Porter will play Drusilla Sickle and Magno Stift, respectively, in the "Hunger Games" prequel "Sunrise on the Reaping."
June 16 (UPI) -- "Idea of You" and "Red, White & Royal Blue" star Nicholas Galitzine says filming on "Masters of the Universe" is finished.
NEW YORK, June 15 (UPI) -- Garrett Hedlund told UPI that, at the heart of his new crime thriller, "Barron's Cove," is a flawed, loving father with a deep sense of self-doubt.

