'Thunderbolts' available on digital, Blu-Ray in July

June 18 (UPI) -- Thunderbolts arrives for purchase on digital platforms beginning July 1, Marvel Entertainment announced Wednesday.

The film stars Sebastian Stan as Bucky Barnes, Florence Pugh as Yelena, Wyatt Russell as John Walker, David Harbour as Red Guardian and Hannah John-Kamen as Ghost.

Together the group of reluctant superheroes face off against "The Void" (Lewis Pullman).

"Everyone here has done bad things. You can't escape the past," Yelena says in the trailer.

The film follows them as they step in for the absent Avengers and redeem themselves.

Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Geraldine Viswanathan and Olga Kurylenko also star.

Thunderbolts becomes available for digital purchase July 1 and arrives on Blu-ray July 29. The movie opened in theaters May 2.

