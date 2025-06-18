Trending
Movies
June 18, 2025 / 3:46 PM

Jeremy Allen White takes the stage in 'Springsteen' trailer

By Ben Hooper
Share with X
Jeremy Allen White plays legendary rocker Bruce Springsteen in the film "Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere," which releases in theaters Oct. 24. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
1 of 4 | Jeremy Allen White plays legendary rocker Bruce Springsteen in the film "Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere," which releases in theaters Oct. 24. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

June 18 (UPI) -- Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere released its first trailer, featuring The Bear star Jeremy Allen White as legendary rocker Bruce Springsteen.

The trailer, released Tuesday by 20th Century Studios, finds White playing Springsteen as he writes and records the 1982 album Nebraska.

"Recorded on a 4-track recorder in Springsteen's New Jersey bedroom, the album marked a pivotal time in his life and is considered one of his most enduring works -- a raw, haunted acoustic record populated by lost souls searching for a reason to believe," the official synopsis reads.

The film is written and directed by Scott Cooper, who adapted the screenplay from the book Deliver Me from Nowhere, by Warren Zanes.

Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere also stars Jeremy Strong (Succession) as Springsteen's manager, Jon Landau; Paul Walter Hauser as guitar tech Mike Batlan; Stephen Graham as Springsteen's father, Doug; Gaby Hoffman as his mother, Adele; Odessa Young as Faye; Marc Maron as Chuck Plotkin and David Krumholtz as Columbia executive Al Teller.

The film releases in theaters Oct. 24.

Latest Headlines

'Thunderbolts' available on digital, Blu-Ray in July
Movies // 2 hours ago
'Thunderbolts' available on digital, Blu-Ray in July
June 18 (UPI) -- "Thunderbolts" arrives for purchase on digital platforms beginning July 1, Marvel Entertainment announced Wednesday.
David H.K. Bell, actor in 'Lilo & Stitch' remake, dies at 46
Movies // 1 day ago
David H.K. Bell, actor in 'Lilo & Stitch' remake, dies at 46
June 17 (UPI) -- David Hekili Kenui Bell, an actor in the live-action remake of "Lilo & Stitch," has died, his sister announced on social media. He was 46 years old.
'I Know What You Did Last Summer' trailer recruits Freddie Prinze Jr.
Movies // 1 day ago
'I Know What You Did Last Summer' trailer recruits Freddie Prinze Jr.
June 17 (UPI) -- A new trailer for the "I Know What You Did Last Summer" reboot features both Jennifer Love Hewitt and Freddie Prinze Jr. as they help a new group of teens outrun a killer.
Brad Pitt, girlfriend Ines de Ramon step out at 'F1' premiere
Movies // 1 day ago
Brad Pitt, girlfriend Ines de Ramon step out at 'F1' premiere
June 17 (UPI) -- Brad Pitt and his girlfriend, jewelry designer Ines de Ramon, attended the premiere of Pitt's upcoming film "F1" on Monday.
Movie review: 'F1' captures thrilling races, Brad Pitt bravado
Movies // 1 day ago
Movie review: 'F1' captures thrilling races, Brad Pitt bravado
LOS ANGELES, June 17 (UPI) -- "F1," starring Brad Pitt and in theaters June 27, captures the thrill of Formula 1 in a reliable blockbuster formula that will appear rather familiar to fans of the stars and filmmakers.
Mariska Hargitay calls Jayne Mansfield film a 'cathartic' journey
Movies // 1 day ago
Mariska Hargitay calls Jayne Mansfield film a 'cathartic' journey
June 17 (UPI) -- "Law & Order: SVU" actress Mariska Hargitay discussed "My Mom Jayne" on "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert." The film is a documentary about her mother, late Hollywood star Jayne Mansfield.
'Fantastic Four' teaser introduces H.E.R.B.I.E. robot
Movies // 2 days ago
'Fantastic Four' teaser introduces H.E.R.B.I.E. robot
June 16 (UPI) -- Marvel Entertainment is teasing "The Fantastic Four: First Steps" by introducing a new character: H.E.R.B.I.E., the superhero team's robot companion.
Liam Neeson plays Frank Drebin Jr. in 'Naked Gun' trailer
Movies // 2 days ago
Liam Neeson plays Frank Drebin Jr. in 'Naked Gun' trailer
June 16 (UPI) -- Paramount Pictures is teasing "The Naked Gun," a sequel and reboot film starring Liam Neeson and Pamela Anderson.
Glenn Close, Billy Porter join 'Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping'
Movies // 2 days ago
Glenn Close, Billy Porter join 'Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping'
June 16 (UPI) -- Glenn Close and Billy Porter will play Drusilla Sickle and Magno Stift, respectively, in the "Hunger Games" prequel "Sunrise on the Reaping."
'Idea of You' star Nicholas Galitzine says 'He-Man' filming is done
Movies // 2 days ago
'Idea of You' star Nicholas Galitzine says 'He-Man' filming is done
June 16 (UPI) -- "Idea of You" and "Red, White & Royal Blue" star Nicholas Galitzine says filming on "Masters of the Universe" is finished.

Trending Stories

Chef Anne Burrell dies at 55
Chef Anne Burrell dies at 55
'Back to the Frontier' trailer takes three families back to the 1800s
'Back to the Frontier' trailer takes three families back to the 1800s
'Sausage Party: Foodtopia' Season 2 to premiere in August
'Sausage Party: Foodtopia' Season 2 to premiere in August
Food world mourns death of Anne Burrell
Food world mourns death of Anne Burrell
Uma Thurman praises 'Dexter: Resurrection' co-star Michael C. Hall
Uma Thurman praises 'Dexter: Resurrection' co-star Michael C. Hall

Follow Us