June 18, 2025 / 6:02 PM

'Point Break,' 'Timecop,' John Woo movies coming to digital 4K

By Fred Topel
Keanu Reeves, seen at the "Ballerina" premiere in Los Angeles, stars "Point Break," coming to 4K digital. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
Keanu Reeves, seen at the "Ballerina" premiere in Los Angeles, stars "Point Break," coming to 4K digital. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

June 18 (UPI) -- Shout! Studios announced the digital 4K releases of Point Break, Timecop and several Hong Kong films on Wednesday. The two Hollywood films are available Friday for rent or purchase in 4K for the first time.

The A Better Tomorrow trilogy premieres digitally on July 8. John Woo directed the first two and Tsui Hark the third, all starring Chow Yun-fat. Woo and Chow's The Killer and Tsui's Peking Opera Blues become available July 22.

Shout! released physical 4K UHDs of Point Break and Timecop. Point Break stars Patrick Swayze as an FBI agent who goes undercover with surfers led by Patrick Swayze to catch a gang of bank robbers. Timecop stars Jean-Claude Van Damme as a time-traveling policeman.

Shout! made a deal to distribute the Golden Princess library under its Hong Kong Classics banner. A collection of Jet Li films and City on Fire, also starring Chow, are planned for 4K UHD.

A Better Tomorrow launched Woo's signature action style with slow motion moves and gangsters shooting two guns at once. Those, along with The Killer, made Chow a leading Hong Kong action star.

They would also reteam for Hard Boiled and Once a Thief. Woo directed a remake of The Killer starring Nathalie Emmanuelle and Omar Sy last year.

Tsui also directed and produced the Once Upon a Time in China films and produced Chinese Ghost Story and Iron Monkey films. Peking Opera Blues is an action comedy starring Brigitte Lin, Sally Yeh and Cherie Chung.

Shout! plans to release the Chinese Ghost Story trilogy August 5 and Woo's A Bullet in the Head in 4K on Aug 19.

