Trending
Movies
June 17, 2025 / 2:10 PM

David H.K. Bell, actor in 'Lilo & Stitch' remake, dies at 46

By Jessica Inman
Share with X

June 17 (UPI) -- David Hekili Kenui Bell, an actor who recently appeared in the live-action remake of Lilo & Stitch, has died. He was 46 years old.

His death was announced on Facebook by his sister, Jalene Kanani Bell. A cause of death has not yet been shared but Hawai'i police do not suspect foul play, People reports.

"It is with a heavy heart I share that my sweet, generous, talented, funny, brilliant and handsome little brother David H. K. Bell will spend today in the company of our Heavenly father," Jalene Bell wrote on Facebook on Sunday.

She went on to describe her brother as a "joy of a human, and Prince of a Man" who gave everyone in the family "unconditional love."

"David loved being an actor, doing voice overs... The film industry and entertainment was so exciting to him and I loved that he enjoyed the arts," she said. "...He recently made it on to the big screen with an iconic Lilo & Stitch moment."

She added that her brother had gotten "the best seats in the house" to watch the film in Kapolei.

Bell's IMDb profile indicates he also appeared in Hawaii Five-0 and Magnum P.I.

Lashauna Downie, whose management company, Bliss Models and Talent, represented Bell, described the actor as "a gentle giant with lots of aloha" in a tribute on Instagram.

Notable deaths of 2025

Brian Wilson
Beach Boys co-founder Brian Wilson (L) and his wife Melinda Ledbetter attend the Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, Calif., on January 10, 2016. The Grammy-winning musician died at the age of 82 on June 11. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Read More

Latest Headlines

'I Know What You Did Last Summer' trailer recruits Freddie Prinze Jr.
Movies // 3 hours ago
'I Know What You Did Last Summer' trailer recruits Freddie Prinze Jr.
June 17 (UPI) -- A new trailer for the "I Know What You Did Last Summer" reboot features both Jennifer Love Hewitt and Freddie Prinze Jr. as they help a new group of teens outrun a killer.
Brad Pitt, girlfriend Ines de Ramon step out at 'F1' premiere
Movies // 3 hours ago
Brad Pitt, girlfriend Ines de Ramon step out at 'F1' premiere
June 17 (UPI) -- Brad Pitt and his girlfriend, jewelry designer Ines de Ramon, attended the premiere of Pitt's upcoming film "F1" on Monday.
Movie review: 'F1' captures thrilling races, Brad Pitt bravado
Movies // 3 hours ago
Movie review: 'F1' captures thrilling races, Brad Pitt bravado
LOS ANGELES, June 17 (UPI) -- "F1," starring Brad Pitt and in theaters June 27, captures the thrill of Formula 1 in a reliable blockbuster formula that will appear rather familiar to fans of the stars and filmmakers.
Mariska Hargitay calls Jayne Mansfield film a 'cathartic' journey
Movies // 5 hours ago
Mariska Hargitay calls Jayne Mansfield film a 'cathartic' journey
June 17 (UPI) -- "Law & Order: SVU" actress Mariska Hargitay discussed "My Mom Jayne" on "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert." The film is a documentary about her mother, late Hollywood star Jayne Mansfield.
'Fantastic Four' teaser introduces H.E.R.B.I.E. robot
Movies // 1 day ago
'Fantastic Four' teaser introduces H.E.R.B.I.E. robot
June 16 (UPI) -- Marvel Entertainment is teasing "The Fantastic Four: First Steps" by introducing a new character: H.E.R.B.I.E., the superhero team's robot companion.
Liam Neeson plays Frank Drebin Jr. in 'Naked Gun' trailer
Movies // 1 day ago
Liam Neeson plays Frank Drebin Jr. in 'Naked Gun' trailer
June 16 (UPI) -- Paramount Pictures is teasing "The Naked Gun," a sequel and reboot film starring Liam Neeson and Pamela Anderson.
Glenn Close, Billy Porter join 'Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping'
Movies // 1 day ago
Glenn Close, Billy Porter join 'Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping'
June 16 (UPI) -- Glenn Close and Billy Porter will play Drusilla Sickle and Magno Stift, respectively, in the "Hunger Games" prequel "Sunrise on the Reaping."
'Idea of You' star Nicholas Galitzine says 'He-Man' filming is done
Movies // 1 day ago
'Idea of You' star Nicholas Galitzine says 'He-Man' filming is done
June 16 (UPI) -- "Idea of You" and "Red, White & Royal Blue" star Nicholas Galitzine says filming on "Masters of the Universe" is finished.
Garrett Hedlund: 'Barron's Cove' dad is haunted by the past
Movies // 1 day ago
Garrett Hedlund: 'Barron's Cove' dad is haunted by the past
NEW YORK, June 15 (UPI) -- Garrett Hedlund told UPI that, at the heart of his new crime thriller, "Barron's Cove," is a flawed, loving father with a deep sense of self-doubt.
'Dragon' tops North American box office with $83.7M
Movies // 1 day ago
'Dragon' tops North American box office with $83.7M
June 15 (UPI) -- The live-action remake of "How to Train Your Dragon" is the No. 1 movie in North America this weekend, earning $83.7 million in receipts, BoxOfficeMojo.com announced Sunday.

Trending Stories

'Golden' alums join 'Bachelor in Paradise' Season 10
'Golden' alums join 'Bachelor in Paradise' Season 10
'Grey's Anatomy' alum Eric Dane details struggle with ALS
'Grey's Anatomy' alum Eric Dane details struggle with ALS
Deku's final battle begins in 'My Hero Academia' Season 8 trailer
Deku's final battle begins in 'My Hero Academia' Season 8 trailer
Famous birthdays for June 17: Will Forte, Odessa A'zion
Famous birthdays for June 17: Will Forte, Odessa A'zion
'Fantastic Four' teaser introduces H.E.R.B.I.E. robot
'Fantastic Four' teaser introduces H.E.R.B.I.E. robot

Follow Us