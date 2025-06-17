Trending
Movies
June 17, 2025 / 12:21 PM

'I Know What You Did Last Summer' trailer recruits Freddie Prinze Jr.

By Jessica Inman
"I Know What You Did Last Summer" arrives in theaters July 18. Photo courtesy of Sony Pictures
1 of 3 | "I Know What You Did Last Summer" arrives in theaters July 18. Photo courtesy of Sony Pictures

June 17 (UPI) -- A new trailer for the I Know What You Did Last Summer reboot features both Jennifer Love Hewitt and Freddie Prinze Jr. as they help a new group of teens outrun a killer.

Hewitt and Prinze Jr. reprise their roles from the original 1997 film as Julie and Ray.

Madelyn Cline, Chase Sui Wonders, Jonah Hauer-King, Tyriq Withers and Sarah Pidgeon portray the young people who find themselves in danger after concealing a fatal car accident.

The preview begins as Cline's character opens a wedding gift. She assumes the card contains money or a check, but instead she reads the words "I know what you did last summer."

"As one by one the friends are stalked by a killer, they discover this has happened before, and they turn to two survivors of the legendary Southport Massacre of 1997 for help," an official synopsis reads.

They seek out Prinze Jr.'s Ray, who tells them, "This isn't something I like talking about."

"Get them before they get you," Hewitt's Julie warns as the trailer continues.

Billy Campbell, Gabbriette Bechtel, Austin Nichols, Lola Tung and Nicholas Alexander Chavez also star in the film, which opens in theaters July 18.

