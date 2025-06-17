June 17 (UPI) -- Brad Pitt and his girlfriend, jewelry designer Ines de Ramon, attended the premiere of Pitt's upcoming film F1 on Monday.

Ramon wore a light blue Chanel set that included a flowing halter top and pleated skirt, while Pitt sported a navy suit with black lapels and a pale pink pocket square.

Pitt, 61, and Ramon, 32, have been dating since Nov. 2022, following Ramon's split from Vampire Diaries star Paul Wesley in September of that year.

The couple previously stepped out at the British Grand Prix, although Pitt said the outing was not planned in tandem with the release of his racing movie.

"How exhausting would that be?" he said at the time. "if you're living with making those kinds of calculations? No, life just evolves. Relationships evolve."

Pitt's divorce from actress Angelina Jolie was finalized in December. He shares children Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Shiloh and twins Knox and Vivienne with his ex.

F1, due June 27, follows Sonny Hayes (Pitt), who returns to Formula 1 racing after several years. Damson Idris and Javier Bardem also star.

