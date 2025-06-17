Trending
June 17, 2025 / 12:00 PM

Brad Pitt, girlfriend Ines de Ramon step out at 'F1' premiere

By Jessica Inman
Brad Pitt (L) and Ines de Ramon arrive on the red carpet for the Apple Original Films &amp; Warner Bros. Pictures "F1" world premiere on Monday. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
1 of 6 | Brad Pitt (L) and Ines de Ramon arrive on the red carpet for the Apple Original Films & Warner Bros. Pictures "F1" world premiere on Monday. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

June 17 (UPI) -- Brad Pitt and his girlfriend, jewelry designer Ines de Ramon, attended the premiere of Pitt's upcoming film F1 on Monday.

Ramon wore a light blue Chanel set that included a flowing halter top and pleated skirt, while Pitt sported a navy suit with black lapels and a pale pink pocket square.

Pitt, 61, and Ramon, 32, have been dating since Nov. 2022, following Ramon's split from Vampire Diaries star Paul Wesley in September of that year.

The couple previously stepped out at the British Grand Prix, although Pitt said the outing was not planned in tandem with the release of his racing movie.

"How exhausting would that be?" he said at the time. "if you're living with making those kinds of calculations? No, life just evolves. Relationships evolve."

Pitt's divorce from actress Angelina Jolie was finalized in December. He shares children Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Shiloh and twins Knox and Vivienne with his ex.

F1, due June 27, follows Sonny Hayes (Pitt), who returns to Formula 1 racing after several years. Damson Idris and Javier Bardem also star.

Brad Pitt, Damson Idris attend 'F1' premiere

Star Brad Pitt (L) and his girlfriend Ines de Ramon arrive on the red carpet for the premiere of "F1" in Times Square in New York City on June 16, 2025. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

