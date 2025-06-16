June 16 (UPI) -- Idea of You, Red, White & Royal Blue and Mary & George actor Nicholas Galitzine says filming on Masters of the Universe is finished.

"Well, that's a wrap on Masters of the Universe. It has been an honor shouldering the responsibility of playing Adam and He Man," Galitzine, 30, wrote on Instagram Sunday.

"It's been the role of a lifetime and I put everything into it. There's not much I can show you, but I am so proud of the movie we've made. Thanks to our amazing cast and crew for all your hard work."

Travis Knight -- whose credits include Kubo and the Two Strings and Bumblebee -- is directing the live-action movie about sword-carrying superheroes for Mattel and Amazon MGM Studios.

Idris Elba, Camila Mendes, Jared Leto and Alison Brie co-star.

Mattel's Masters of the Universe action figures toy line was first introduced in 1982.

The characters have since appeared in animated TV shows and movies, a live-action film, comic books and video games.

