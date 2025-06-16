Trending
Movies
June 16, 2025 / 12:47 PM

Liam Neeson plays Frank Drebin Jr. in 'Naked Gun' trailer

By Jessica Inman
Share with X
Liam Neeson stars in the upcoming "Naked Gun" reboot. File Photo by Jason Szenes/UPI
1 of 5 | Liam Neeson stars in the upcoming "Naked Gun" reboot. File Photo by Jason Szenes/UPI | License Photo

June 16 (UPI) -- Paramount Pictures is teasing The Naked Gun, a sequel and reboot film starring Liam Neeson and Pamela Anderson.

Neeson portrays Detective Frank Drebin Jr., a character born in the 1994 movie Naked Gun 33 1/3: The Final Insult.

His father, Frank Drebin, was portrayed by late actor Leslie Nielsen in the original 1988, 1991, and 1994 films.

"Hi, Daddy," Drebin Jr. says in the trailer, released Monday, to a portrait of his late father. "It's me, Frank Jr. Love you."

Other cast members include Paul Walter Hauser, Kevin Durand, Cody Rhodes, Liza Koshy, Eddie Yu and Danny Huston.

The film, directed by Saturday Night Live's Akiva Schaffer and produced by Family Guy's Seth MacFarlane, arrives in theaters Aug. 1.

Read More

Latest Headlines

Glenn Close, Billy Porter join 'Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping'
Movies // 3 hours ago
Glenn Close, Billy Porter join 'Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping'
June 16 (UPI) -- Glenn Close and Billy Porter will play Drusilla Sickle and Magno Stift, respectively, in the "Hunger Games" prequel "Sunrise on the Reaping."
'Idea of You' star Nicholas Galitzine says 'He-Man' filming is done
Movies // 5 hours ago
'Idea of You' star Nicholas Galitzine says 'He-Man' filming is done
June 16 (UPI) -- "Idea of You" and "Red, White & Royal Blue" star Nicholas Galitzine says filming on "Masters of the Universe" is finished.
Garrett Hedlund: 'Barron's Cove' dad is haunted by the past
Movies // 15 hours ago
Garrett Hedlund: 'Barron's Cove' dad is haunted by the past
NEW YORK, June 15 (UPI) -- Garrett Hedlund told UPI that, at the heart of his new crime thriller, "Barron's Cove," is a flawed, loving father with a deep sense of self-doubt.
'Dragon' tops North American box office with $83.7M
Movies // 21 hours ago
'Dragon' tops North American box office with $83.7M
June 15 (UPI) -- The live-action remake of "How to Train Your Dragon" is the No. 1 movie in North America this weekend, earning $83.7 million in receipts, BoxOfficeMojo.com announced Sunday.
Jeremy Kent Jackson: 'Gunslingers' is Shakespearean tragedy as western
Movies // 1 day ago
Jeremy Kent Jackson: 'Gunslingers' is Shakespearean tragedy as western
NEW YORK, June 14 (UPI) -- Jeremy Kent Jackson says a complex character, intriguing premise and accomplished cast made it easy to say "yes" to starring in the new period film "Gunslingers."
'Woman in the Yard' to stream June 27 on Peacock
Movies // 2 days ago
'Woman in the Yard' to stream June 27 on Peacock
June 13 (UPI) -- Peacock announced Friday that Blumhouse film "The Woman in the Yard," starring Danielle Deadwyler, is arriving on the streamer June 27.
M3gan faces more killer dolls in 'M3gan 2.0' video
Movies // 2 days ago
M3gan faces more killer dolls in 'M3gan 2.0' video
June 13 (UPI) -- Universal Pictures released a new behind-the-scenes video for "M3gan 2.0" on Friday. The film opens June 27.
'Minecraft Movie' to stream June 20 on Max
Movies // 2 days ago
'Minecraft Movie' to stream June 20 on Max
June 13 (UPI) -- Max announced Friday that "A Minecraft Movie" is coming to the streaming service June 20. The live-action and animated film stars Jason Momoa and Jack Black.
'ParaNorman' to return to theaters alongside new short
Movies // 2 days ago
'ParaNorman' to return to theaters alongside new short
June 13 (UPI) -- Production company Laika announced the 2012 animated comedy "ParaNorman" will return to theaters this Halloween in "remastered 3D" alongside an all-new short film.
Spielberg to introduce 'Jaws' for NBC's 50th anniversary broadcast
Movies // 3 days ago
Spielberg to introduce 'Jaws' for NBC's 50th anniversary broadcast
June 13 (UPI) -- Steven Spielberg is set to introduce his classic shark thriller, "Jaws," for a special NBC broadcast in honor of the film's 50th anniversary.

Trending Stories

'Dragon' tops North American box office with $83.7M
'Dragon' tops North American box office with $83.7M
'The Boys' star Erin Moriarty shares Graves' disease diagnosis
'The Boys' star Erin Moriarty shares Graves' disease diagnosis
Garrett Hedlund: 'Barron's Cove' dad is haunted by the past
Garrett Hedlund: 'Barron's Cove' dad is haunted by the past
Famous birthdays for June 16: Laurie Metcalf, Clifton Collins Jr.
Famous birthdays for June 16: Laurie Metcalf, Clifton Collins Jr.
Famous birthdays for June 15: Julie Hagerty, Ice Cube
Famous birthdays for June 15: Julie Hagerty, Ice Cube

Follow Us