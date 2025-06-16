June 16 (UPI) -- Paramount Pictures is teasing The Naked Gun, a sequel and reboot film starring Liam Neeson and Pamela Anderson.

Neeson portrays Detective Frank Drebin Jr., a character born in the 1994 movie Naked Gun 33 1/3: The Final Insult.

His father, Frank Drebin, was portrayed by late actor Leslie Nielsen in the original 1988, 1991, and 1994 films.

"Hi, Daddy," Drebin Jr. says in the trailer, released Monday, to a portrait of his late father. "It's me, Frank Jr. Love you."

Other cast members include Paul Walter Hauser, Kevin Durand, Cody Rhodes, Liza Koshy, Eddie Yu and Danny Huston.

The film, directed by Saturday Night Live's Akiva Schaffer and produced by Family Guy's Seth MacFarlane, arrives in theaters Aug. 1.