June 16 (UPI) -- Marvel Entertainment is teasing Fantastic Four: First Steps by introducing a new character.

H.E.R.B.I.E. is introduced as the robot that lends "a helping hand" to the Fantastic Four. The character is voiced by Matthew Wood.

"The state-of-the-art personal assistant that does everything without a single complaint, and when trouble appears, he's a valuable member of the team," a voice says in the clip.

H.E.R.B.I.E. is shown protecting a newborn baby, fixing dinner, and assembling a crib.

The Fantastic Four stars Pedro Pascal as Mr. Fantastic, Vanessa Kirby as Invisible Woman, Ebon Moss-Bachrach as Thing, Joseph Quinn as Human Torch and Julia Garner as the Silver Surfer.

The film arrives in theaters July 25.

Marvel stars walk the red carpet