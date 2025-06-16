Trending
June 16, 2025 / 2:35 PM

'Fantastic Four' teaser introduces H.E.R.B.I.E. robot

By Jessica Inman
Pedro Pascal plays Mr. Fantastic in "The Fantastic Four." File Photo by Rune Hellestad/UPI
1 of 5 | Pedro Pascal plays Mr. Fantastic in "The Fantastic Four." File Photo by Rune Hellestad/UPI | License Photo

June 16 (UPI) -- Marvel Entertainment is teasing Fantastic Four: First Steps by introducing a new character.

H.E.R.B.I.E. is introduced as the robot that lends "a helping hand" to the Fantastic Four. The character is voiced by Matthew Wood.

"The state-of-the-art personal assistant that does everything without a single complaint, and when trouble appears, he's a valuable member of the team," a voice says in the clip.

H.E.R.B.I.E. is shown protecting a newborn baby, fixing dinner, and assembling a crib.

The Fantastic Four stars Pedro Pascal as Mr. Fantastic, Vanessa Kirby as Invisible Woman, Ebon Moss-Bachrach as Thing, Joseph Quinn as Human Torch and Julia Garner as the Silver Surfer.

The film arrives in theaters July 25.

Iron Man star Robert Downey Jr. (R), and his wife, Susan Downey, attend the premiere of "Avengers: Endgame" in Los Angeles on April 22, 2019. Downey, in 2024, announced that he will be returning to the Marvel Cinematic Universe as the villainous Dr. Doom. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

