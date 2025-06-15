Movies
June 15, 2025 / 3:59 PM

'Dragon' tops North American box office with $83.7M

By Karen Butler
Gerard Butler's "How to Train Your Dragon" is the No. 1 movie in North America this weekend. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
June 15 (UPI) -- The live-action remake of How to Train Your Dragon is the No. 1 movie in North America this weekend, earning $83.7 million in receipts, BoxOfficeMojo.com announced Sunday.

Coming in at No. 2 is Lilo & Stitch with $15.5 million, followed by Materialists at No. 3 with $12 million, Mission: Impossible -- The Final Reckoning at No. 4 with $10.3 million and From the World of John Wick: Ballerina at No. 5 with $9.4 million.

Rounding out the top tier are Karate Kid: Legends at No. 6 with $5 million, Final Destination: Bloodlines at No. 7 with $3.9 million, The Phoenician Scheme at No. 8 with $3 million, The Life of Chuck at No. 9 with $2.1 million and Sinners at No. 10 with $1.5 million.

