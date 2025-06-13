'Woman in the Yard' to stream June 27 on Peacock

June 13 (UPI) -- Peacock announced Friday that Blumhouse film The Woman in the Yard, starring Danielle Deadwyler, is arriving on the streamer June 27.

The movie follows the aftermath of an "otherworldly" woman's arrival into a family's yard.

"Already grieving the death of her husband, Ramona (Deadwyler) faces a new fear when this mysterious figure appears outside her farmhouse," an official synopsis states. With the woman continually creeping closer, Ramona must protect her children from the chilling grasp of this haunting entity whose unknown intentions are anything but peaceful."

The film also stars Okwui Okpokwasili, Peyton Jackson and Russell Hornsby.

Deadwyler also recently starred in Netflix's The Piano Lesson.