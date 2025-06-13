Trending
Movies
June 13, 2025 / 3:42 PM

'Woman in the Yard' to stream June 27 on Peacock

By Jessica Inman
Share with X
"Woman in the Yard" follows a family tragedy that leaves Danielle Deadwyler's (pictured) character facing off against a mysterious cloaked figure that appears outside her home. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
1 of 4 | "Woman in the Yard" follows a family tragedy that leaves Danielle Deadwyler's (pictured) character facing off against a mysterious cloaked figure that appears outside her home. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

June 13 (UPI) -- Peacock announced Friday that Blumhouse film The Woman in the Yard, starring Danielle Deadwyler, is arriving on the streamer June 27.

The movie follows the aftermath of an "otherworldly" woman's arrival into a family's yard.

"Already grieving the death of her husband, Ramona (Deadwyler) faces a new fear when this mysterious figure appears outside her farmhouse," an official synopsis states. With the woman continually creeping closer, Ramona must protect her children from the chilling grasp of this haunting entity whose unknown intentions are anything but peaceful."

The film also stars Okwui Okpokwasili, Peyton Jackson and Russell Hornsby.

Deadwyler also recently starred in Netflix's The Piano Lesson.

Read More

Latest Headlines

M3gan faces more killer dolls in 'M3gan 2.0' video
Movies // 2 hours ago
M3gan faces more killer dolls in 'M3gan 2.0' video
June 13 (UPI) -- Universal Pictures released a new behind-the-scenes video for "M3gan 2.0" on Friday. The film opens June 27.
'Minecraft Movie' to stream June 20 on Max
Movies // 2 hours ago
'Minecraft Movie' to stream June 20 on Max
June 13 (UPI) -- Max announced Friday that "A Minecraft Movie" is coming to the streaming service June 20. The live-action and animated film stars Jason Momoa and Jack Black.
'ParaNorman' to return to theaters alongside new short
Movies // 3 hours ago
'ParaNorman' to return to theaters alongside new short
June 13 (UPI) -- Production company Laika announced the 2012 animated comedy "ParaNorman" will return to theaters this Halloween in "remastered 3D" alongside an all-new short film.
Spielberg to introduce 'Jaws' for NBC's 50th anniversary broadcast
Movies // 11 hours ago
Spielberg to introduce 'Jaws' for NBC's 50th anniversary broadcast
June 13 (UPI) -- Steven Spielberg is set to introduce his classic shark thriller, "Jaws," for a special NBC broadcast in honor of the film's 50th anniversary.
Universal releases video of 'Fast & Furious' roller coaster
Movies // 1 day ago
Universal releases video of 'Fast & Furious' roller coaster
June 12 (UPI) -- Universal Studios Hollywood released a video previewing the "Fast & Furious: Hollywood Drift" roller coaster on Thursday. The coaster opens in 2026.
Mel Brooks, Josh Gad officially announce 'Spaceballs' sequel
Movies // 1 day ago
Mel Brooks, Josh Gad officially announce 'Spaceballs' sequel
June 12 (UPI) -- Mel Brooks and Josh Gad officially announced that a sequel to the 1987 "Star Wars" spoof "Spaceballs" is officially in the works.
79th Cannes Film Festival scheduled for May 2026
Movies // 2 days ago
79th Cannes Film Festival scheduled for May 2026
June 11 (UPI) -- The 79th annual Cannes Film Festival will take place May 12-23, 2026, in Cannes, France, festival organizers announced.
Movie review: 'Something Beautiful' showcases Miley Cyrus in command
Movies // 2 days ago
Movie review: 'Something Beautiful' showcases Miley Cyrus in command
LOS ANGELES, June 11 (UPI) -- "Miley Cyrus: Something Beautiful," in U.S. and Canadian theaters Thursday, is a showcase for Miley Cyrus' command of her stage presence.
Joaquin Phoenix, Pedro Pascal clash amid COVID in 'Eddington' trailer
Movies // 3 days ago
Joaquin Phoenix, Pedro Pascal clash amid COVID in 'Eddington' trailer
June 10 (UPI) -- A new trailer "Eddington" shows Joaquin Phoenix and Pedro Pascal competing to become mayor as the New Mexico city is overcome by violence. The modern Western film is directed by Ari Aster.
Logan Lerman, Molly Gordon play sex games in 'Oh, Hi!'
Movies // 4 days ago
Logan Lerman, Molly Gordon play sex games in 'Oh, Hi!'
June 9 (UPI) -- Sony Pictures Classics released the trailer for "Oh, Hi!" on Monday. The romantic comedy, starring Logan Lerman and Molly Gordon, opens July 25 in theaters.

Trending Stories

Mel Brooks, Josh Gad officially announce 'Spaceballs' sequel
Mel Brooks, Josh Gad officially announce 'Spaceballs' sequel
Universal releases video of 'Fast & Furious' roller coaster
Universal releases video of 'Fast & Furious' roller coaster
'Star Trek: Strange New Worlds' renewed for fifth and final season
'Star Trek: Strange New Worlds' renewed for fifth and final season
'Minecraft Movie' to stream June 20 on Max
'Minecraft Movie' to stream June 20 on Max
'Fightland' series from 50 Cent to explore world of British boxing
'Fightland' series from 50 Cent to explore world of British boxing

Follow Us