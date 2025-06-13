June 13 (UPI) -- Steven Spielberg is set to introduce his classic shark thriller, Jaws, for a special NBC broadcast on June 20 in honor of the film's 50th anniversary.

"Universal is home to the biggest movies in the world and it doesn't get any bigger than Jaws," Jenny Storms, chief marketing officer at NBCUniversal Television & Streaming, said in a press release on Thursday.

"We want to celebrate 50 years of this enduring film that has captured the public imagination for generations by bringing it to audiences at home in all the ways they love to watch."

The film about a Great White shark terrorizing a New England beach community around the Fourth of July stars Roy Scheider, Robert Shaw, Richard Dreyfuss, Lorraine Gary and Murray Hamilton.

As of Sunday, all four Jaws movies will be streaming exclusively on Peacock through July 14.

A 50th anniversary edition of the movie will also be released Tuesday on digital and as a 4K/Blu-ray and digital combo pack, which includes the documentary, Jaws @ 50: The Definitive Inside Story.

The documentary will also air on NatGeo next month as part of its SharkFest programming block.