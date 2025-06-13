Trending
M3gan faces more killer dolls in 'M3gan 2.0' video

By Fred Topel
M3gan (Amie Donald) is back in "M3gan 2.0," in theaters June 27. Photo courtesy of Universal Pictures
June 13 (UPI) -- Universal Pictures released a new featurette about M3gan 2.0 on Friday. The sequel opens in theaters June 27.

The one-minute behind-the-scenes look shows some of the new robots M3gan (Amie Donald) contends with in the new movie. M3gan was a robot toy who became so protective of her owner she killed anyone who threatened her.

M3gan attacks several people in the trailer and also threatens other robot women who come off the assembly line.

Producer James Wan made a distinction between M3gan and his killer dolls in Annabelle and Dead Silence.

"M3gan is obviously different to all the other killer dolls that I created," Wan says. "She's not supernatural. She's technology coming to life."

Allison Williams and Violet McGraw return to face M3gan again. Gerard Johnstone returns to direct. Akela Cooper and Wan co-wrote with Johnstone.

