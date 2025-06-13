Trending
June 13, 2025

'ParaNorman' to return to theaters alongside new short

By Ben Hooper
June 13 (UPI) -- Production company Laika has announced the 2012 animated comedy ParaNorman will return to theaters this Halloween in "remastered 3D" alongside an all-new short film.

The movie, which follows 11-year-old ghost whisperer Norman Babcock as he deals with a zombie outbreak in his small town, will return to theaters for a single week this Halloween, Laika announced.

The film will be shown in "newly remastered 3D," the production company said.

The screenings will also feature the new animated short ParaNorman: The Thrifting, featuring the voices of Anna Kendrick and Finn Wolfhard.

