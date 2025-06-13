Trending
Movies
June 13, 2025 / 2:19 PM

'Minecraft Movie' to stream June 20 on Max

By Fred Topel
Share with X
Jack Black, seen at the 2025 AFI Life Achievement Award ceremony in Hollywood, stars in "A Minecraft Movie." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
1 of 5 | Jack Black, seen at the 2025 AFI Life Achievement Award ceremony in Hollywood, stars in "A Minecraft Movie." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

June 13 (UPI) -- Max announced Friday that A Minecraft Movie is coming to the service next week. The film begins streaming June 20.

A Minecraft Movie has the highest box office of 2025 so far, standing at $423 million in its theatrical run. Jack Black and Jason Momoa lead the adaptation of the popular video game.

Black plays Steve, a man who discovers the Overworld while exploring a local mine shaft. In the Overworld he can build whatever he imagines out of blocks.

Steve also discovers The Nether, a world full of monsters, however, so remains in Overworld to keep The Nether from entering the real world. Momoa plays Garrett, a former video game champion who enters the Underworld with kids Natalie (Emma Myers) and Henry (Sebastian Hansen) and their realtor (Danielle Brooks).

The new arrivals team up with Steve to stop The Nether. Jared Hess directed A Minecraft Movie.

Max announced in May it is reverting back to HBO Max later this summer.

Read More

Latest Headlines

M3gan faces more killer dolls in 'M3gan 2.0' video
Movies // 39 minutes ago
M3gan faces more killer dolls in 'M3gan 2.0' video
June 13 (UPI) -- Universal Pictures released a new behind-the-scenes video for "M3gan 2.0" on Friday. The film opens June 27.
'ParaNorman' to return to theaters alongside new short
Movies // 1 hour ago
'ParaNorman' to return to theaters alongside new short
June 13 (UPI) -- Production company Laika announced the 2012 animated comedy "ParaNorman" will return to theaters this Halloween in "remastered 3D" alongside an all-new short film.
Spielberg to introduce 'Jaws' for NBC's 50th anniversary broadcast
Movies // 10 hours ago
Spielberg to introduce 'Jaws' for NBC's 50th anniversary broadcast
June 13 (UPI) -- Steven Spielberg is set to introduce his classic shark thriller, "Jaws," for a special NBC broadcast in honor of the film's 50th anniversary.
Universal releases video of 'Fast & Furious' roller coaster
Movies // 23 hours ago
Universal releases video of 'Fast & Furious' roller coaster
June 12 (UPI) -- Universal Studios Hollywood released a video previewing the "Fast & Furious: Hollywood Drift" roller coaster on Thursday. The coaster opens in 2026.
Mel Brooks, Josh Gad officially announce 'Spaceballs' sequel
Movies // 23 hours ago
Mel Brooks, Josh Gad officially announce 'Spaceballs' sequel
June 12 (UPI) -- Mel Brooks and Josh Gad officially announced that a sequel to the 1987 "Star Wars" spoof "Spaceballs" is officially in the works.
79th Cannes Film Festival scheduled for May 2026
Movies // 1 day ago
79th Cannes Film Festival scheduled for May 2026
June 11 (UPI) -- The 79th annual Cannes Film Festival will take place May 12-23, 2026, in Cannes, France, festival organizers announced.
Movie review: 'Something Beautiful' showcases Miley Cyrus in command
Movies // 2 days ago
Movie review: 'Something Beautiful' showcases Miley Cyrus in command
LOS ANGELES, June 11 (UPI) -- "Miley Cyrus: Something Beautiful," in U.S. and Canadian theaters Thursday, is a showcase for Miley Cyrus' command of her stage presence.
Joaquin Phoenix, Pedro Pascal clash amid COVID in 'Eddington' trailer
Movies // 3 days ago
Joaquin Phoenix, Pedro Pascal clash amid COVID in 'Eddington' trailer
June 10 (UPI) -- A new trailer "Eddington" shows Joaquin Phoenix and Pedro Pascal competing to become mayor as the New Mexico city is overcome by violence. The modern Western film is directed by Ari Aster.
Logan Lerman, Molly Gordon play sex games in 'Oh, Hi!'
Movies // 4 days ago
Logan Lerman, Molly Gordon play sex games in 'Oh, Hi!'
June 9 (UPI) -- Sony Pictures Classics released the trailer for "Oh, Hi!" on Monday. The romantic comedy, starring Logan Lerman and Molly Gordon, opens July 25 in theaters.
Stephen Curry, Nicola Coughlan to voice characters in 'GOAT'
Movies // 4 days ago
Stephen Curry, Nicola Coughlan to voice characters in 'GOAT'
June 9 (UPI) -- Basketball legend Stephen Curry and "Bridgerton" actress Nicola Coughlan have signed on to voice characters in the Sony Pictures Animation movie "GOAT."

Trending Stories

Mel Brooks, Josh Gad officially announce 'Spaceballs' sequel
Mel Brooks, Josh Gad officially announce 'Spaceballs' sequel
Universal releases video of 'Fast & Furious' roller coaster
Universal releases video of 'Fast & Furious' roller coaster
'Star Trek: Strange New Worlds' renewed for fifth and final season
'Star Trek: Strange New Worlds' renewed for fifth and final season
Konami, Bloober Team announce remake of original 'Silent Hill'
Konami, Bloober Team announce remake of original 'Silent Hill'
'Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power' adds 3 to Season 3 cast
'Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power' adds 3 to Season 3 cast

Follow Us