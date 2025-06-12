Trending
June 12, 2025

Mel Brooks, Josh Gad officially announce 'Spaceballs' sequel

By Karen Butler
Mel Brooks has announced he is working on a new "Spaceballs" film. File Photo by Paul Treadway/ UPI
Mel Brooks has announced he is working on a new "Spaceballs" film. File Photo by Paul Treadway/ UPI

June 12 (UPI) -- Filmmaker and actor Mel Brooks and actor-writer Josh Gad officially announced that a sequel to the 1987 Star Wars spoof Spaceballs is officially in the works.

"After 40 years, we asked, 'What do the fans want?'" Brooks said in a video released on social media Thursday. "But, instead, we're making this movie. May the Schwartz be with you."

The words, "The Schwartz awakens in 2027," then appeared across the screen.

"I was that child who saw Spaceballs before I ever saw Star Wars and then wondered why anyone would do a dramatic remake of the Mel Brooks classic," Gad wrote in a separate post.

"It is therefore the greatest gift of my life to now help take the reins and work alongside Mel and this incredible group to do a sequel to the movie that first inspired George Lucas."

Deadline.com reported Brooks, Bill Pullman and Rick Moranis are set to reprise their roles of Yogurt, Lone Star and Dark Helmet.

The original movie also co-starred Daphne Zuniga and John Candy, who died in 1994, as well as featured the voice of the late Joan Rivers.

