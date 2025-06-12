Trending
Movies
June 12, 2025 / 4:09 PM

Universal releases video of 'Fast & Furious' roller coaster

By Fred Topel
Fans can ride in Dominic Toretto's Dodge Charger in "Fast &amp; Furious: Hollywood Drift" at Universal Studios Hollywood in 2026. Photo courtesy of Universal Studios
1 of 4 | Fans can ride in Dominic Toretto's Dodge Charger in "Fast & Furious: Hollywood Drift" at Universal Studios Hollywood in 2026. Photo courtesy of Universal Studios

June 12 (UPI) -- Universal Studios Hollywood released a video previewing the upcoming Fast & Furious: Hollywood Drift roller coaster. The coaster opens at the Los Angeles theme park in 2026.

The video intercuts race scenes from the movie franchise with animatics of what the finished roller coaster will look like. A train of four passenger cars, modeled after vehicles from the movies, will run along the track and also spin individually 360 degrees.

UPI saw the 4100 foot track under construction in May when it visited Universal Studios Hollywood for Fan Fest nights. The track includes loops and corkscrew turns.

Universal announced the ride's speed at 72 miles per hour, making it the fastest at the park. Other Universal roller coasters are based on the Harry Potter franchise and 1999's The Mummy.

By comparison, Cedar Point's Top Thrill Dragster can reach 120 mph and Six Flag Magic Mountain's Superman: Escape from Krypton could hit 100. Magic Mountain's Ninja and New Revolution each go 55 mph while Disneyland's classics Big Thunder Mountain is 36 and Space Mountain 27 mph.

The park first announced the coaster in 2024. It is the third attraction based on the franchise, following a vehicular stunt exhibit Extreme Close-Up and Supercharged, a stop on the tram tour simulating a street race with cast members from the movie on video screens.

