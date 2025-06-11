Trending
79th Cannes Film Festival scheduled for May 2026

By Ben Hooper
Jafar Panahi during the Palme D'Or winners photocall at the 78th annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals in Cannes, France on May 24. Festival organizers announced the 79th annual festival will take place May 12-23, 2026. Photo by Rocco Spaziani/UPI
June 11 (UPI) -- The 79th annual Cannes Film Festival will take place May 12-23, 2026, in Cannes, France, festival organizers announced.

The prestigious film festival's official Instagram account announced the dates of its 2026 edition on social media Tuesday.

"We already know the dates for #Cannes2026," the post said. "SAVE THE DATE: the Festival de Cannes will be back for its 79th edition from May 12 to 23, 2026!"

The 78th Cannes Film Festival took place May 13-14, 2025. The festival's top prize, the Palme d'Or, went to Jafar Panahi for his film, Un Simple Accident.

Joachim Trier's Sentimental Value was awarded the Grand Prix, while Kleber Mendonca Filho won the Best Director award for The Secret Agent and Wagner Moura was tapped as Best Actor for the same film. Nadia Melliti received the Best Actress award for La Petite Derniere.

Palme d’Or winners shine at Cannes photocall

Left to right, Elle Fanning, Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas, Joachim Trier, Renate Reinsve and Stellan Skarsgård pose with the Grand Prix Award for "Sentimental Value" during the Palme D'Or winners photocall at the 78th annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals in Cannes, France, on May 24, 2025. Photo by Rocco Spaziani/UPI | License Photo

