June 10, 2025 / 11:30 AM

Joaquin Phoenix, Pedro Pascal clash amid COVID in 'Eddington' trailer

By Jessica Inman
Joaquin Phoenix (L) and Pedro Pascal attend the photocall for "Eddington" at the Cannes Film Festival on May 17. Photo by Rune Hellestad/UPI
1 of 5 | Joaquin Phoenix (L) and Pedro Pascal attend the photocall for "Eddington" at the Cannes Film Festival on May 17. Photo by Rune Hellestad/UPI | License Photo

June 10 (UPI) -- A new trailer for Eddington shows Joaquin Phoenix and Pedro Pascal competing to become mayor as the New Mexico city is overcome by violence.

The modern Western film is written and directed by Ari Aster, the filmmaker behind Midsommar and Hereditary.

The preview arrived Tuesday from film studio A24, and features the town's sheriff (Phoenix) taking on the current mayor (Pascal) amid the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020.

"I used to think that you were some big deal," he tells Pascal. "But I am a much better human being than you."

Social unrest, vandalism and gunfire erupt as the teaser continues.

In addition to Phoenix and Pascal, the upcoming film stars Luke Grimes, Deirdre O'Connell, Micheal Ward, Amelie Hoeferle, Clifton Collins Jr., William Belleau, Austin Butler and Emma Stone.

Eddington is due for release July 18.

Pedro Pascal's career: hit series, films, red carpets

Pedro Pascal arrives on the red carpet at the premiere of "Game of Thrones" Season 4 in New York City on March 18, 2014. Pascal portrayed Oberyn Martell on the series. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

