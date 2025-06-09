Trending
June 9, 2025

Logan Lerman, Molly Gordon play sex games in 'Oh, Hi!'

By Fred Topel
Logan Lerman and Molly Gordon star in "Oh, Hi!", in theaters July 25. Photo courtesy of Sony Pictures Classics
1 of 5 | Logan Lerman and Molly Gordon star in "Oh, Hi!", in theaters July 25. Photo courtesy of Sony Pictures Classics

June 9 (UPI) -- Sony Pictures Classics released the trailer for Oh, Hi! on Monday. The romantic comedy opens July 25 in theaters.

Molly Gordon and Logan Lerman play Iris and Isaac, a couple who go away to a remote house for a weekend. There, they discover bondage gear and Iris handcuffs Isaac to the bed.

While still cuffed, Isaac says he's not interested in a relationship. So Iris leaves him cuffed for the weekend to try to convince him to get serious with her.

The situation is further complicated when a friend (Geraldine Viswanathan) and her boyfriend (John Reynolds) visit and witness what Iris has done. David Cross also plays a role.

Oh, Hi! Premiered at the Sundance Film Festival this year and later played at the Tribeca Film Festival. Sophie Brooks wrote and directed from a story by Brooks and Gordon.

Brooks previously wrote and directed the film The Boy Downstairs. Gordon co-wrote, co-directed and starred in Theater Camp, which premiered at Sundance in 2023.

