1 of 5 | Logan Lerman and Molly Gordon star in "Oh, Hi!", in theaters July 25. Photo courtesy of Sony Pictures Classics

June 9 (UPI) -- Sony Pictures Classics released the trailer for Oh, Hi! on Monday. The romantic comedy opens July 25 in theaters.

Molly Gordon and Logan Lerman play Iris and Isaac, a couple who go away to a remote house for a weekend. There, they discover bondage gear and Iris handcuffs Isaac to the bed.

While still cuffed, Isaac says he's not interested in a relationship. So Iris leaves him cuffed for the weekend to try to convince him to get serious with her.

The situation is further complicated when a friend (Geraldine Viswanathan) and her boyfriend (John Reynolds) visit and witness what Iris has done. David Cross also plays a role.

Oh, Hi! Premiered at the Sundance Film Festival this year and later played at the Tribeca Film Festival. Sophie Brooks wrote and directed from a story by Brooks and Gordon.

Brooks previously wrote and directed the film The Boy Downstairs. Gordon co-wrote, co-directed and starred in Theater Camp, which premiered at Sundance in 2023.