1 of 3 | Stephen Curry is producing and voice acting in the new animated movie "GOAT." File Photo by Richard Ellis/UPI | License Photo

June 9 (UPI) -- Basketball legend Stephen Curry and Bridgerton actress Nicola Coughlan have signed on to voice characters in the Sony Pictures Animation movie GOAT.

The voice cast for the hoops-themed action-comedy will also include Caleb McLaughlin, Gabrielle Union, Nick Kroll, David Harbour, Jenifer Lewis and Patton Oswalt.

Tyree Dillihay is directing the film, which is set in an all-animal world.

The movie is slated for theatrical release on Feb. 13.