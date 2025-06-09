Trending
Movies
June 9, 2025 / 11:51 AM

Eddie Murphy's 'The Pickup' gets trailer, premiere date

By Karen Butler
Eddie Murphy's "The Pickup" is to premiere on Prime Video Aug. 6. File Photo by Greg Grudt/UPI
Eddie Murphy's "The Pickup" is to premiere on Prime Video Aug. 6. File Photo by Greg Grudt/UPI

June 9 (UPI) -- Comedy legend Eddie Murphy's new Prime Video movie, The Pickup, got a trailer and premiere date Monday morning.

Directed by Tim Story and co-starring Pete Davidson, Keke Palmer and Eva Longoria, the action-comedy will debut on the streaming service Aug. 6.

"A routine cash pickup takes a wild turn when two mismatched armored truck drivers, Russell (Murphy) and Travis (Davidson), are ambushed by ruthless criminals led by a savvy mastermind, Zoe (Palmer), with plans that go way beyond the cash cargo," a synopsis said.

"As chaos unfolds around them, the unlikely duo must navigate high-risk danger, clashing personalities, and one very bad day that keeps getting worse."

Monday's 2 1/2-minute preview sees Travis shocked to find Zoe, the gorgeous woman with whom he recently enjoyed a one-night stand, hijacking his truck and demanding he and Russell help her steal $60 million.

If they don't, Zoe promises to kill Russell's wife (Longoria).

