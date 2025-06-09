Trending
June 9, 2025 / 11:35 AM

Netflix drops trailer for 'Tyler Perry's Madea's Destination Wedding'

By Ben Hooper
Tyler Perry returns as his most iconic character in "Tyler Perry's Madea's Destination Wedding," which debuts on Netflix July 11. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
1 of 4 | Tyler Perry returns as his most iconic character in "Tyler Perry's Madea's Destination Wedding," which debuts on Netflix July 11. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

June 9 (UPI) -- Netflix released a trailer for Tyler Perry's Madea's Destination Wedding, marking the writer, director and actor's 13th cinematic outing as the iconic matriarch.

The film, which debuts July 11, is Perry's second Madea film to be released in creative partnership with Netflix.

The 13th installment in the film franchise sees Perry's Madea traveling to the Bahamas with her family to celebrate the surprise wedding of her nephew's daughter, Tiffany (Diamond White), to a rapper she met on a yacht.

"It's been 20 years now since Diary of a Mad Black Woman came out," Perry told Netflix. "To see that this character is still enduring, and people are still watching and enjoying and laughing, it's really mind-blowing to me."

Perry, who plays multiple roles in the film, said returning to Madea is a form of comfort.

"I keep coming back because some of this is just escapism," he said. "Just let's leave the world behind for a moment and come to Madea's house, and have some good food and laugh, and cry and celebrate and be all of those things."

Tyler Perry's Madea's Destination Wedding also stars Cassi Davis Patton, David Mann, Tamela Mann, Taja V. Simpson, Jermaine Harris and Xavier Smalls.

Tyler Perry: a look back at the filmmaker, philanthropist

Tyler Perry arrives at the premiere of "Diary of a Mad Black Woman" in Los Angeles on February 21, 2005. Later that year, Perry attended the United Negro College Fund's annual "An Evening of Stars" fundraiser. Photo by Francis Specker/UPI | License Photo

