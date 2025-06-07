Movies
June 7, 2025 / 1:32 PM

Ashley Williams: 'Barcelona' heroines 'see themselves in each other'

By Karen Butler
Share with X
Ali Sweeney (L) and Ashley Williams star in "To Barcelona, With Love," premiering Saturday. Photo courtesy of Hallmark
Ali Sweeney (L) and Ashley Williams star in "To Barcelona, With Love," premiering Saturday. Photo courtesy of Hallmark

NEW YORK, June 7 (UPI) -- Sister Swap alum Ashley Williams and Hannah Swensen actress Alison Sweeney say they wanted to star in To Barcelona, With Love, and its sequel, To Barcelona, Forever, because the TV movies are about two very different women who find they bring out the best in each other.

"Throughout the journey, they also change in different ways and then start to see themselves in each other, which is a really cool thing about our story I really love," Williams told UPI in a Zoom interview Thursday.

Premiering on Hallmark Saturday, With Love brings American author Anna (Williams) to Barcelona, the only place in the world where her novel is being celebrated.

Once there, she quickly learns that the book -- which she wrote having never visited Spain in real life -- is so popular because U.S. ex-pat and aspiring writer Erica (Sweeney) has beautifully translated it from English to Spanish and added her own thoughtful observations about the country and its people.

"I love that Erica is a little more buttoned-up and organized," Sweeney said.

"She's a little more embracing of this whole European lifestyle, but, also, really afraid to be who she is," she added.

"She just kind of has settled for being the friend and translating other people's work and, then, through this series of events, she ends up kind of really needing to push herself and admit how she really feels."

Her new friendship with Anna is integral to catapulting Erica out of a comfortable rut.

"Anna is living out loud," Sweeney said. "She's just bright and big and has a big personality and is fun and a daredevil. She's a risk-taker and Erica is terrified of taking a risk. ... I think that's a really fun thing they learn about each other."

Unaware that Erica is secretly in love with him, Nico (Alejandro Tous), an adorable book-store owner is bewitched by what he thinks is Anna's beautiful writing and enlists Erica's help to court her.

Anna is charmed by Nico, too, and also depends on Erica to feed her all the right things to say to him in the tradition of the 19th-century, love-triangle drama, Cyrano de Bergerac, and its 1987 film adaptation, Roxanne, starring Steve Martin, Daryl Hannh and Rick Rossovich.

"I was so in love with the idea of getting to kind of borrow the Cyrano idea and play it with Ashley and do the comedy of it," Sweeney said.

"I can't tell you how thrilled I am with how it turned out. It makes me laugh every time," she added. "It was such a fun thing to twist it around the two women who are doing the Cyrano thing and then getting to play that kind of physical comedy actually was a dream come true."

In addition to being hilarious, these scenes also show Erica and Anna supporting each other, Williams said.

"It's: 'Hey, I have confession. I'm in over my head. You're the answer. Can you help me?'" she said.

"Erica puts Anna's needs ahead of her own. Erica is deeply in love with this person [Nico], but her fear about coming to terms with that and her loyalty to this fellow female in need [influence her actions]," Williams said. "That is so flawed and so beautiful and something that I relate to as a person who just loves the women in my life more than anything."

Williams said the spark for the movie came from an experience she had feeling like a failure about her own writing endeavors, while she was browsing the stacks of best-sellers at an airport newsstand.

"I thought, 'Well, i'm such a bad writer that the only way that I would ever have a hit book is if I wrote a book and somebody who's actually a good writer translated it in another language and that became a good book,'" she recalled. "And I was like, 'What a complicated idea, but, also, a good idea for a movie."

Williams pitched the concept to screenwriter Julie Sherman Wolfe.

"She said, 'Well, we would need another Hallmark actress that spoke a different language,' and, right then, Ali Sweeney -- who I loved and had been friends with for years and always wanted to work with -- was walking by, and I said, 'Ali, do you speak a different language?' And she said, 'Spanish,' and I turned to Julie and I said, 'So, it's in Barcelona.'"

The sequel, To Barcelona, Forever, picks up five months after the events of the first film and is set to air on Hallmark June 14.

Ron Oliver directed both movies.

Williams and Sweeney also have a podcast in which they discuss their adventures in Spain.

Read More

Latest Headlines

Evanescence, K.Flay release 'Fight Like a Girl' from 'Ballerina'
Movies // 20 hours ago
Evanescence, K.Flay release 'Fight Like a Girl' from 'Ballerina'
June 6 (UPI) -- Evanescence and K.Flay released their song "Fight Like a Girl" Friday. The song plays over the end credits in "Ballerina."
Benicio Del Toro: Imagination runs amok in 'Phoenician Scheme'
Movies // 21 hours ago
Benicio Del Toro: Imagination runs amok in 'Phoenician Scheme'
NEW YORK, June 6 (UPI) -- Oscar-winning actor Benicio Del Toro says writer-director Wes Anderson meticulously plans every scene in his movies, but still welcomes input from his cast.
Lindsay Lohan, Jamie Lee Curtis swap up again in 'Freakier Friday'
Movies // 22 hours ago
Lindsay Lohan, Jamie Lee Curtis swap up again in 'Freakier Friday'
June 6 (UPI) -- Disney shared a poster and trailer for the "Freaky Friday" sequel "Freakier Friday," starring Lindsay Lohan and Jamie Lee Curtis.
'Apocalypse Now' doc 'Hearts of Darkness' returning to theaters
Movies // 22 hours ago
'Apocalypse Now' doc 'Hearts of Darkness' returning to theaters
June 6 (UPI) -- Rialto Pictures announced Friday it is bringing "Hearts of Darkness: A Filmmaker's Apocalypse," the 1991 documentary about the making of "Apocalypse Now," back to theaters.
Tom Cruise's burning parachute stunt earns Guinness World Record
Movies // 23 hours ago
Tom Cruise's burning parachute stunt earns Guinness World Record
June 6 (UPI) -- "Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning" star Tom Cruise earned a Guinness World Record during filming when he completed six jumps out of a helicopter with his parachute on fire.
Kyra Sedgwick: 'Bad Shabbos' reminds families of 'what's important'
Movies // 1 day ago
Kyra Sedgwick: 'Bad Shabbos' reminds families of 'what's important'
LOS ANGELES, June 6 (UPI) -- Kyra Sedgwick told UPI she related to the comedy "Bad Shabbos," in theaters now, because her own family commits to family dinners, and her kids call her out on her reactions to them.
Culture Club doc director: Boy George 'story more relevant now'
Movies // 1 day ago
Culture Club doc director: Boy George 'story more relevant now'
LOS ANGELES, June 6 (UPI) -- Director Allison Ellwood spoke with UPI about her documentary "Boy George & Culture Club," which premiered at the Tribeca Film Festival, and the band's impact on LGBTQ issues in society.
Movie review: 'Predator: Killer of Killers' a visceral animated trio
Movies // 1 day ago
Movie review: 'Predator: Killer of Killers' a visceral animated trio
LOS ANGELES, June 5 (UPI) -- "Predator: Killer of Killers," on Hulu Friday, expands the franchise with animated episodes set in historical periods as Predators battle Viking, samurai and World War II warriors.
Dora finds magical bracelet in 'Search for Sol Dorado'
Movies // 1 day ago
Dora finds magical bracelet in 'Search for Sol Dorado'
June 5 (UPI) -- Paramount+ is previewing "Dora and the Search for Sol Dorado," a new live-action "Dora the Explorer" movie, which arrives July 2 on the streamer and Nickelodeon.
'Ick' trailer highlights conspiracy theories, '00s rock music
Movies // 1 day ago
'Ick' trailer highlights conspiracy theories, '00s rock music
June 5 (UPI) -- Fathom Entertainment released the trailer for "Ick" Thursday. The film opens July 24 in New York and Los Angeles and July 27 everywhere.

Trending Stories

Lindsay Lohan, Jamie Lee Curtis swap up again in 'Freakier Friday'
Lindsay Lohan, Jamie Lee Curtis swap up again in 'Freakier Friday'
Famous birthdays for June 7: Aaron Pierre, Michael Cera
Famous birthdays for June 7: Aaron Pierre, Michael Cera
'Love is Blind U.K.' sets summer date for Season 2, announces Season 3
'Love is Blind U.K.' sets summer date for Season 2, announces Season 3
Tom Cruise's burning parachute stunt earns Guinness World Record
Tom Cruise's burning parachute stunt earns Guinness World Record
Sabrina Carpenter releases summer single 'Manchild'
Sabrina Carpenter releases summer single 'Manchild'

Follow Us