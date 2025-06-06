Trending
Movies
June 6, 2025 / 3:50 PM

Lindsay Lohan, Jamie Lee Curtis swap up again in 'Freakier Friday'

By Jessica Inman
Share with X
Lindsay Lohan (L) and Jamie Lee Curtis return to star in "Freakier Friday," which arrives in theaters Aug. 8. Photo courtesy of Disney
1 of 5 | Lindsay Lohan (L) and Jamie Lee Curtis return to star in "Freakier Friday," which arrives in theaters Aug. 8. Photo courtesy of Disney

June 6 (UPI) -- Disney is previewing Freakier Friday, starring Lindsay Lohan and Jamie Lee Curtis.

The studio shared a poster and trailer for the Freaky Friday sequel Friday.

Freakier Friday, which arrives in theaters Aug. 8, follows Anna (Lohan) as she prepares for her upcoming wedding day. Her daughter and soon-to-be stepdaughter aren't exactly thrilled about blending families, however.

When the girls end up switching places with Anna and her mom Tess (Curtis), they work together to try and prevent the nuptials from happening.

"As teenagers we have no power, but as adults..." Lohan says in the trailer, after the switch has taken place.

"We can break our parents up for good!" replies Curtis.

The movie poster shows Lohan wearing pink-tinted sunglasses and sheer black gloves with a red dress. Curtis wears wire-framed glasses with glittery eye shadow and a hot pink dress.

The original Freaky Friday opened in 2003 and saw Anna and Tess swap bodies. Freakier Friday will also star Julia Butters, Sophia Hammons, Manny Jacinto, Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, Rosalind Chao, Chad Michael Murray, Vanessa Bayer and Mark Harmon.

Read More

Latest Headlines

Benicio Del Toro: Imagination runs amok in 'Phoenician Scheme'
Movies // 31 minutes ago
Benicio Del Toro: Imagination runs amok in 'Phoenician Scheme'
NEW YORK, June 6 (UPI) -- Oscar-winning actor Benicio Del Toro says writer-director Wes Anderson meticulously plans every scene in his movies, but still welcomes input from his cast.
'Apocalypse Now' doc 'Hearts of Darkness' returning to theaters
Movies // 52 minutes ago
'Apocalypse Now' doc 'Hearts of Darkness' returning to theaters
June 6 (UPI) -- Rialto Pictures announced Friday it is bringing "Hearts of Darkness: A Filmmaker's Apocalypse," the 1991 documentary about the making of "Apocalypse Now," back to theaters.
Tom Cruise's burning parachute stunt earns Guinness World Record
Movies // 2 hours ago
Tom Cruise's burning parachute stunt earns Guinness World Record
June 6 (UPI) -- "Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning" star Tom Cruise earned a Guinness World Record during filming when he completed six jumps out of a helicopter with his parachute on fire.
Kyra Sedgwick: 'Bad Shabbos' reminds families of 'what's important'
Movies // 8 hours ago
Kyra Sedgwick: 'Bad Shabbos' reminds families of 'what's important'
LOS ANGELES, June 6 (UPI) -- Kyra Sedgwick told UPI she related to the comedy "Bad Shabbos," in theaters now, because her own family commits to family dinners, and her kids call her out on her reactions to them.
Culture Club doc director: Boy George 'story more relevant now'
Movies // 11 hours ago
Culture Club doc director: Boy George 'story more relevant now'
LOS ANGELES, June 6 (UPI) -- Director Allison Ellwood spoke with UPI about her documentary "Boy George & Culture Club," which premiered at the Tribeca Film Festival, and the band's impact on LGBTQ issues in society.
Movie review: 'Predator: Killer of Killers' a visceral animated trio
Movies // 17 hours ago
Movie review: 'Predator: Killer of Killers' a visceral animated trio
LOS ANGELES, June 5 (UPI) -- "Predator: Killer of Killers," on Hulu Friday, expands the franchise with animated episodes set in historical periods as Predators battle Viking, samurai and World War II warriors.
Dora finds magical bracelet in 'Search for Sol Dorado'
Movies // 1 day ago
Dora finds magical bracelet in 'Search for Sol Dorado'
June 5 (UPI) -- Paramount+ is previewing "Dora and the Search for Sol Dorado," a new live-action "Dora the Explorer" movie, which arrives July 2 on the streamer and Nickelodeon.
'Ick' trailer highlights conspiracy theories, '00s rock music
Movies // 1 day ago
'Ick' trailer highlights conspiracy theories, '00s rock music
June 5 (UPI) -- Fathom Entertainment released the trailer for "Ick" Thursday. The film opens July 24 in New York and Los Angeles and July 27 everywhere.
Jason Constantine, Lionsgate exec for 'John Wick,' 'Saw,' dies at 55
Movies // 1 day ago
Jason Constantine, Lionsgate exec for 'John Wick,' 'Saw,' dies at 55
June 5 (UPI) -- Lionsgate announced the death of co-president Jason Constantine Thursday after a battle with cancer. He was 55.
Jennifer Lopez sings in 'Kiss of the Spider Woman' teaser
Movies // 1 day ago
Jennifer Lopez sings in 'Kiss of the Spider Woman' teaser
June 5 (UPI) -- Jennifer Lopez is teasing her upcoming film "Kiss of the Spider Woman." The film is based on the Broadway musical and Manuel Puig novel.

Trending Stories

Movie review: 'Predator: Killer of Killers' a visceral animated trio
Movie review: 'Predator: Killer of Killers' a visceral animated trio
Culture Club doc director: Boy George 'story more relevant now'
Culture Club doc director: Boy George 'story more relevant now'
Samuel L. Jackson in talks to star in Taylor Sheridan series
Samuel L. Jackson in talks to star in Taylor Sheridan series
Sabrina Carpenter releases summer single 'Manchild'
Sabrina Carpenter releases summer single 'Manchild'
Dora finds magical bracelet in 'Search for Sol Dorado'
Dora finds magical bracelet in 'Search for Sol Dorado'

Follow Us