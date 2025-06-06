Trending
Movies
June 6, 2025 / 8:30 AM

Kyra Sedgwick: 'Bad Shabbos' reminds families of 'what's important'

By Fred Topel
Share with X
Kyra Sedgwick, seen at the 2024 premiere of "MaXXXine in Los Angeles, stars in "Bad Shabbos." File Photo by Greg Grudt/UPI
1 of 5 | Kyra Sedgwick, seen at the 2024 premiere of "MaXXXine in Los Angeles, stars in "Bad Shabbos." File Photo by Greg Grudt/UPI | License Photo

LOS ANGELES, June 6 (UPI) -- Kyra Sedgwick says her comedy Bad Shabbos, in theaters now, holds a relevant message about making time for family. She plays Ellen, a mother hosting a Friday night Shabbat dinner for her family and future in-laws, in the new film.

The dinner goes comically awry, but Sedgwick said families should prioritize making time for each other. In a recent phone interview with UPI, the actress, 59, said her family does not allow phones during meals.

"That's a really good habit to get into with your family and your kids," the star said. "It's the time to really download about the day and let people be reminded about what's important but also to be like, 'You're a priority for me. I'm going to hold space for this and hold space for you.'"

The family in Bad Shabbos follows Jewish traditions, such not driving on the sabbath and not using modern technology like cell phones. Sedgwick, who is married to actor Kevin Bacon and mother to Sosie and Travis Bacon, said taking a break from phones is a good idea regardless of religion.

"I just don't think that our nervous system is set up for it and I think we're really hurting our bodies with the amount of connection to moment-by-moment news," she said. "Remember that family comes first, that we have our priorities but connection and being a human being is better than being a human doing."

Sedgwick has been acting since she was a teenager herself on the soap opera Another World. She sees her early roles still impact audiences despite preceding modern technology.

For example, 1992's Singles, Cameron Crowe's second movie as director, is about men and women in their 20s living in a Seattle apartment complex looking for love.

"Twentysomethings come up to me now and say, 'I just saw Singles and it's exactly like my life,'" she said. "Even without the social media piece, [Crowe] still was able to tap into some core feelings of what it is to be in your 20s, looking for love and connection."

Now that Sedgwick has a family of her own, other aspects of Bad Shabbos became relevant too. Ellen's daughter, Abby (Milana Vayntrub), accuses Ellen of making a face when Abby shares news of her life.

"My daughter is constantly thinking I'm making faces so she's probably right," Sedgwick said. "I think that we think we're better actors than we are with our kids and I think they see right through it."

The way Ellen treats her three children also demonstrates the different relationships between family members. Ellen struggles to be polite to her David's (Jon Bass) non-Jewish fiance, Meg (Meghan Leathers), while she gushes over her other son, Adam (Theo Taplitz), a loner who dreams of joining the Israel Defense Forces. The family lives in New York.

"Everyone plays a role in a family," Sedgwick said. "Someone needs a little bit more of the gentle mom and someone else needs to be pushed a little bit more. Someone else needs to be given the benefit of the doubt. Some people don't."

Sedgwick's own mother, Patricia Rosenwald, was Jewish and married art dealer Ben Heller. Sedgwick said her stepfather introduced Passover seders into their family, but they still celebrated Christmas instead of Hanukkah.

"My connection with Judaism is really my ethics, my ethical culture," she said. "I really don't know very much about the religion at all but I do know you're allowed to question things. It's not just because God says so. The Torah is all about asking questions and having conversation. I think that it felt like a spiritual connection for me in that way."

Another one of Sedgwick's earlier movies speaks to spiritual healing. In Heart and Souls, she plays a ghost who died before accepting her fiance's proposal. Through a living man (Robert Downey, Jr.), she and three other ghosts are able to correct their mistakes.

"I think the idea of being able to make amends and go back and fix things feels really good to me, and is a universal thing that we can all be aspirational about," she said.

Sedgwick is currently in production on a movie with her own family. Family Movie stars Kevin, Kyra, Sosie and Travis as a family of filmmakers, though they are not playing the Bacons.

"We're definitely playing characters, but they may or may not have a certain meta aspect to them," she said.

Kevin and Sedgwick initiated the idea of making a movie as a family. The couple took four pitches and Dan Beers was hired to write the script.

Sedgwick said the inspiration for a project with the entire family came from making the short film Until at home during COVID-19 lockdowns. Released in 2022, Kevin and Sedgwick directed Until and Travis composed the music for it.

"We're definitely both workaholics and we wanted to keep creating," she said. "We thought maybe we could do something together with the whole family."

Read More

Latest Headlines

Culture Club doc director: Boy George 'story more relevant now'
Movies // 3 hours ago
Culture Club doc director: Boy George 'story more relevant now'
LOS ANGELES, June 6 (UPI) -- Director Allison Ellwood spoke with UPI about her documentary "Boy George & Culture Club," which premiered at the Tribeca Film Festival, and the band's impact on LGBTQ issues in society.
Movie review: 'Predator: Killer of Killers' a visceral animated trio
Movies // 9 hours ago
Movie review: 'Predator: Killer of Killers' a visceral animated trio
LOS ANGELES, June 5 (UPI) -- "Predator: Killer of Killers," on Hulu Friday, expands the franchise with animated episodes set in historical periods as Predators battle Viking, samurai and World War II warriors.
Dora finds magical bracelet in 'Search for Sol Dorado'
Movies // 17 hours ago
Dora finds magical bracelet in 'Search for Sol Dorado'
June 5 (UPI) -- Paramount+ is previewing "Dora and the Search for Sol Dorado," a new live-action "Dora the Explorer" movie, which arrives July 2 on the streamer and Nickelodeon.
'Ick' trailer highlights conspiracy theories, '00s rock music
Movies // 17 hours ago
'Ick' trailer highlights conspiracy theories, '00s rock music
June 5 (UPI) -- Fathom Entertainment released the trailer for "Ick" Thursday. The film opens July 24 in New York and Los Angeles and July 27 everywhere.
Jason Constantine, Lionsgate exec for 'John Wick,' 'Saw,' dies at 55
Movies // 17 hours ago
Jason Constantine, Lionsgate exec for 'John Wick,' 'Saw,' dies at 55
June 5 (UPI) -- Lionsgate announced the death of co-president Jason Constantine Thursday after a battle with cancer. He was 55.
Jennifer Lopez sings in 'Kiss of the Spider Woman' teaser
Movies // 18 hours ago
Jennifer Lopez sings in 'Kiss of the Spider Woman' teaser
June 5 (UPI) -- Jennifer Lopez is teasing her upcoming film "Kiss of the Spider Woman." The film is based on the Broadway musical and Manuel Puig novel.
'Man in My Basement' teaser shows Willem Dafoe move in
Movies // 19 hours ago
'Man in My Basement' teaser shows Willem Dafoe move in
June 5 (UPI) -- Hulu is previewing "The Man in My Basement," starring Corey Hawkins and Willem Dafoe. The thriller film is based on the Walter Mosley novel.
Cynthia Erivo, Ariana Grande cherish friendship in 'Wicked: For Good'
Movies // 1 day ago
Cynthia Erivo, Ariana Grande cherish friendship in 'Wicked: For Good'
June 5 (UPI) -- Universal Pictures is previewing "Wicked: For Good," starring Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande. The musical fantasy film is a sequel to "Wicked" and arrives in theaters Nov. 21.
'Ballerina' fights were customized for Ana de Armas
Movies // 1 day ago
'Ballerina' fights were customized for Ana de Armas
LOS ANGELES, June 5 (UPI) -- Ana de Armas, Norman Reedus, Catalina Sandina Moreno, Ian McShane and director Len Wiseman spoke with UPI about their "John Wick" spinoff, "Ballerina," in theaters Friday.
Will Ferrell adapting 'Eurovision' movie as Broadway stage musical
Movies // 1 day ago
Will Ferrell adapting 'Eurovision' movie as Broadway stage musical
June 5 (UPI) -- Will Ferrell has announced he is adapting his 2020 movie, "Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga," as a stage musical.

Trending Stories

Miley Cyrus says Harrison Ford inspired her to change album title
Miley Cyrus says Harrison Ford inspired her to change album title
Movie review: 'Predator: Killer of Killers' a visceral animated trio
Movie review: 'Predator: Killer of Killers' a visceral animated trio
Dora finds magical bracelet in 'Search for Sol Dorado'
Dora finds magical bracelet in 'Search for Sol Dorado'
'Frozen' musical gets trailer, Disney+ release date
'Frozen' musical gets trailer, Disney+ release date
Jason Constantine, Lionsgate exec for 'John Wick,' 'Saw,' dies at 55
Jason Constantine, Lionsgate exec for 'John Wick,' 'Saw,' dies at 55

Follow Us