June 6, 2025 / 5:05 PM

Evanescence, K.Flay release 'Fight Like a Girl' from 'Ballerina'

By Fred Topel
Ana de Armas waves at the premiere of "Ballerina" in Los Angeles. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
1 of 5 | Ana de Armas waves at the premiere of "Ballerina" in Los Angeles. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

June 6 (UPI) -- Evanescence and K.Flay released their song "Fight Like a Girl" Friday. The song plays over the end titles in the film Ballerina, in theaters now.

Ballerina is a spinoff from John Wick. Eve Macarro (Ana de Armas) trains at the same Ruska Roma ballet school that trained John Wick (Keanu Reeves) to be an assassin.

They cross paths in a scene set during John Wick: Chapter 3 -- Parabellum. Eve's trainer, Nogi (Sharon Duncan-Brewster) tells Eve to fight like a girl, meaning figure out what advantage she has over male aggressors.

De Armas discussed her training with UPI, including how the film's behind-the-scenes trainers incorporated her unique skills into the action. UPI praised Ballerina's outrageous action scenes in its review, including a battle between Eve and villains wielding flame throwers.

The video for "Fight Like a Girl" shows Eve boxing, using her skills against bad guys, and encountering Wick again in the film's climax.

Evanescence singer Amy Lee also recorded the song "Hand That Feeds" with Halsey for the film.

Ana de Armas, Keanu Reeves attend 'Ballerina' premiere

Cast member Ana de Armas attends the premiere of "Ballerina" at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Los Angeles on June 3, 2025. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

