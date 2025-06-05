Trending
Movies
June 5, 2025 / 7:39 AM

Will Ferrell adapting 'Eurovision' movie as Broadway stage musical

By Karen Butler
Share with X
Will Ferrell is working on a Broadway show based on his 2020 movie "Eurovision." File Photo by John Nacion/UPI
Will Ferrell is working on a Broadway show based on his 2020 movie "Eurovision." File Photo by John Nacion/UPI | License Photo

June 5 (UPI) -- Will Ferrell has announced he is adapting his 2020 movie, Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga, as a Broadway stage musical.

The beloved film stars Ferrell and Rachel McAdams as aspiring Icelandic pop stars who finally get their big break through the famed Eurovision Song Contest.

Ferrell is writing the book for the show with Harper Steele, co-writer of the film, and Anthony King, the author of the musical production of Beetlejuice.

"We are more than excited to bring Eurovision to Broadway," Ferrell said in a statement Wednesday.

"The stage musical is a perfect place to continue our celebration of all the things we love about this amazing and unifying song competition."

Savan Kotecha, an executive music producer on the film, is penning the music for the stage show and Alex Timbers -- whose credits include Moulin Rouge and Just in Time -- is directing the project.

Read More

Latest Headlines

'Ballerina' fights were customized for Ana de Armas
Movies // 22 minutes ago
'Ballerina' fights were customized for Ana de Armas
LOS ANGELES, June 5 (UPI) -- Ana de Armas, Norman Reedus, Catalina Sandina Moreno, Ian McShane and director Len Wiseman spoke with UPI about their "John Wick" spinoff, "Ballerina," in theaters Friday.
Kevin Smith confirms he's writing 'Dogma 2'
Movies // 3 hours ago
Kevin Smith confirms he's writing 'Dogma 2'
NEW YORK, June 5 (UPI) -- Kevin Smith told UPI he is working on a sequel to "Dogma," just as his iconic Catholic comedy returns to theaters Thursday for its 25th anniversary.
Movie review: 'Ballerina' honors 'John Wick' style
Movies // 14 hours ago
Movie review: 'Ballerina' honors 'John Wick' style
LOS ANGELES, June 4 (UPI) -- "Ballerina," starring Ana de Armas and in theaters Friday, applies the "John Wick" style of action to a new character with some memorable new moments of carnage.
John Candy documentary to open Toronto International Film Festival
Movies // 16 hours ago
John Candy documentary to open Toronto International Film Festival
June 4 (UPI) -- The 50th annual Toronto International Film Festival will open with the world premiere of the documentary "John Candy: I Like Me," directed by Colin Hanks and produced by Ryan Reynolds.
Jacob Tremblay, Russell Crowe to star in Unabomber film at Netflix
Movies // 16 hours ago
Jacob Tremblay, Russell Crowe to star in Unabomber film at Netflix
June 4 (UPI) -- Netflix is announcing the cast of "Unabom," a new film about Ted Kaczynski, widely known as the Unabomber. The movie stars Jacob Tremblay, Russell Crowe and Shailene Woodley.
Marvel unveils Galactus head popcorn bucket for 'Fantastic Four'
Movies // 16 hours ago
Marvel unveils Galactus head popcorn bucket for 'Fantastic Four'
June 4 (UPI) -- Marvel Entertainment unveiled the Galactus Popcorn Vessel, a movie theater bucket themed after upcoming film "The Fantastic Four: First Steps."
John Cena, Idris Elba team up in 'Heads of State' trailer
Movies // 18 hours ago
John Cena, Idris Elba team up in 'Heads of State' trailer
June 4 (UPI) -- John Cena, Idris Elba and Priyanka Chopra Jonas drive through an explosion in a new trailer for the Prime Video action comedy "Heads of State."
'Snow White' to stream June 11 on Disney+
Movies // 20 hours ago
'Snow White' to stream June 11 on Disney+
June 4 (UPI) -- The "Snow White" live-action action remake starring Rachel Zegler will arrive on Disney+ June 11, the streamer announced Wednesday.
Ana de Armas, Keanu Reeves attend 'Ballerina' premiere
Movies // 23 hours ago
Ana de Armas, Keanu Reeves attend 'Ballerina' premiere
June 4 (UPI) -- Ana de Armas and Keanu Reeves were among the stars to attend the premiere of the "John Wick" spinoff film, "Ballerina," on Monday.
'My Mom Jayne' trailer: Mariska Hargitay tries to understand late mom
Movies // 1 day ago
'My Mom Jayne' trailer: Mariska Hargitay tries to understand late mom
June 3 (UPI) -- HBO is previewing "My Mom Jayne," a documentary about Jayne Mansfield, as told through the eyes of her daughter Mariska Hargitay.

Trending Stories

Marvel unveils Galactus head popcorn bucket for 'Fantastic Four'
Marvel unveils Galactus head popcorn bucket for 'Fantastic Four'
'The Rainmaker' trailer reimagines John Grisham novel
'The Rainmaker' trailer reimagines John Grisham novel
Billy Joel's brain fluid imbalance: what it means
Billy Joel's brain fluid imbalance: what it means
Cheerleaders face audition stress in 'America's Sweethearts' Season 2
Cheerleaders face audition stress in 'America's Sweethearts' Season 2
John Candy documentary to open Toronto International Film Festival
John Candy documentary to open Toronto International Film Festival

Follow Us