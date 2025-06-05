Trending
Cynthia Erivo, Ariana Grande cherish friendship in 'Wicked: For Good'

By Jessica Inman
Cynthia Erivo (L) and Ariana Grande attend the Los Angeles premiere of "Wicked" in November. File Photo by John McCoy/UPI
1 of 5 | Cynthia Erivo (L) and Ariana Grande attend the Los Angeles premiere of "Wicked" in November. File Photo by John McCoy/UPI | License Photo

June 5 (UPI) -- Universal Pictures is previewing Wicked: For Good, starring Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande.

The musical fantasy film, which arrives in theaters Nov. 21, is the sequel to Wicked, which opened in 2024.

Wicked returned to theaters for a single night to coincide with the release of the trailer Wednesday.

The preview shows Glinda (Grande) and Elphaba (Erivo) meeting in secret as Elphaba evades the wizard.

"There's no going back. This is between us -- the wizard and I," Elphaba says in the trailer.

The trailer also previews such songs as "No Good Deed" and "For Good."

"You're the only friend I ever had," Elphaba tells Glinda.

"And I've had so many friends," Glinda responds. "But only one that mattered."

The Wicked films are inspired by Gregory Maguire's 1995 book and the 2003 Broadway adaptation. The story explores the origins of "The Wicked Witch of the West," and "Glinda the Good" from The Wizard of Oz, inspired by the Frank L. Baum novel.

Cynthia Erivo, Ariana Grande attend 'Wicked' premiere in LA

Cast members Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande attend the premiere of "Wicked" at the Dorothy Chandler Pavilion in Los Angeles on November 9, 2024. Photo by John McCoy/UPI | License Photo

