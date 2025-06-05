Trending
Movies
June 5, 2025 / 3:33 PM

Jason Constantine, Lionsgate exec for 'John Wick,' 'Saw,' dies at 55

By Fred Topel
Share with X
Lionsgate Motion Picture Group co-president Jason Constantine died Thursday at 55. Photo courtesy of Lionsgate
Lionsgate Motion Picture Group co-president Jason Constantine died Thursday at 55. Photo courtesy of Lionsgate

June 5 (UPI) -- Lionsgate Motion Picture Group co-president Jason Constantine died Thursday after a battle with cancer, the studio announced. He was 55.

Under his tenure, Constantine oversaw Lionsgate original franchises such as John Wick, Saw and The Expendables. Lionsgate credits Constantine championing Saw from the "reverse bear trap" concept short James Wan directed with co-writer Leigh Whannell wearing the trap.

The latest John Wick film, Ballerina, is in theaters Friday and Saw 11 is in development. Constantine rose from the role of director of acquisitions 25 years ago to co-president.

Lionsgate also credited Constantine's direct involvement on their Best Picture winner Crash, the Oscar-wining Precious: Based on the Novel Push By Sapphire, the original Knives Out and more.

"His career was built around the principles that a great idea can come from anywhere, a box office triumph is meant to be shared by an entire team and our creative choices need to be bold and daring," Lionsgate said in a statement. "With his fearless spirit, creative energy and enduring talent relationships, Jason embodied the very best of our studio and our industry."

Constantine's family asks for donations to be made to Dr. Michael Lim's Research at Standford Medicine or the neuro-oncology team led by Dr. Tim Cloughesy and Dr. Robert Chong at UCLA in lieu of flowers.

Notable deaths of 2025

Jill Sobule
Jill Sobule attends the GLAAD Media Awards in Beverly Hills, Calif., on March 30, 2023. Sobule, the singer-songwriter behind "I Kissed a Girl," "Living Color" and "Supermodel," died at the age of 66 on May 2 from a house fire. Photo by Greg Grudt/UPI | License Photo

Read More

Latest Headlines

Dora finds magical bracelet in 'Search for Sol Dorado'
Movies // 9 minutes ago
Dora finds magical bracelet in 'Search for Sol Dorado'
June 5 (UPI) -- Paramount+ is previewing "Dora and the Search for Sol Dorado," a new live-action "Dora the Explorer" movie, which arrives July 2 on the streamer and Nickelodeon.
'Ick' trailer highlights conspiracy theories, '00s rock music
Movies // 12 minutes ago
'Ick' trailer highlights conspiracy theories, '00s rock music
June 5 (UPI) -- Fathom Entertainment released the trailer for "Ick" Thursday. The film opens July 24 in New York and Los Angeles and July 27 everywhere.
Jennifer Lopez sings in 'Kiss of the Spider Woman' teaser
Movies // 1 hour ago
Jennifer Lopez sings in 'Kiss of the Spider Woman' teaser
June 5 (UPI) -- Jennifer Lopez is teasing her upcoming film "Kiss of the Spider Woman." The film is based on the Broadway musical and Manuel Puig novel.
'Man in My Basement' teaser shows Willem Dafoe move in
Movies // 2 hours ago
'Man in My Basement' teaser shows Willem Dafoe move in
June 5 (UPI) -- Hulu is previewing "The Man in My Basement," starring Corey Hawkins and Willem Dafoe. The thriller film is based on the Walter Mosley novel.
Cynthia Erivo, Ariana Grande cherish friendship in 'Wicked: For Good'
Movies // 7 hours ago
Cynthia Erivo, Ariana Grande cherish friendship in 'Wicked: For Good'
June 5 (UPI) -- Universal Pictures is previewing "Wicked: For Good," starring Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande. The musical fantasy film is a sequel to "Wicked" and arrives in theaters Nov. 21.
'Ballerina' fights were customized for Ana de Armas
Movies // 7 hours ago
'Ballerina' fights were customized for Ana de Armas
LOS ANGELES, June 5 (UPI) -- Ana de Armas, Norman Reedus, Catalina Sandina Moreno, Ian McShane and director Len Wiseman spoke with UPI about their "John Wick" spinoff, "Ballerina," in theaters Friday.
Will Ferrell adapting 'Eurovision' movie as Broadway stage musical
Movies // 8 hours ago
Will Ferrell adapting 'Eurovision' movie as Broadway stage musical
June 5 (UPI) -- Will Ferrell has announced he is adapting his 2020 movie, "Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga," as a stage musical.
Kevin Smith confirms he's writing 'Dogma 2'
Movies // 10 hours ago
Kevin Smith confirms he's writing 'Dogma 2'
NEW YORK, June 5 (UPI) -- Kevin Smith told UPI he is working on a sequel to "Dogma," just as his iconic Catholic comedy returns to theaters Thursday for its 25th anniversary.
Movie review: 'Ballerina' honors 'John Wick' style
Movies // 21 hours ago
Movie review: 'Ballerina' honors 'John Wick' style
LOS ANGELES, June 4 (UPI) -- "Ballerina," starring Ana de Armas and in theaters Friday, applies the "John Wick" style of action to a new character with some memorable new moments of carnage.
John Candy documentary to open Toronto International Film Festival
Movies // 23 hours ago
John Candy documentary to open Toronto International Film Festival
June 4 (UPI) -- The 50th annual Toronto International Film Festival will open with the world premiere of the documentary "John Candy: I Like Me," directed by Colin Hanks and produced by Ryan Reynolds.

Trending Stories

Marvel unveils Galactus head popcorn bucket for 'Fantastic Four'
Marvel unveils Galactus head popcorn bucket for 'Fantastic Four'
'The Rainmaker' trailer reimagines John Grisham novel
'The Rainmaker' trailer reimagines John Grisham novel
Miley Cyrus says Harrison Ford inspired her to change album title
Miley Cyrus says Harrison Ford inspired her to change album title
John Candy documentary to open Toronto International Film Festival
John Candy documentary to open Toronto International Film Festival
Movie review: 'Ballerina' honors 'John Wick' style
Movie review: 'Ballerina' honors 'John Wick' style

Follow Us