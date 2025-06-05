"Dora and the Search for Sol Dorado" arrives July 2. Photo courtesy of Paramount+

June 5 (UPI) -- Paramount+ is previewing Dora and the Search for Sol Dorado, a new live-action Dora the Explorer movie, which arrives July 2 on the streamer and Nickelodeon.

In Dora and the Search for Sol Dorado, 16-year-old Dora (Samantha Lorraine) and 17-year-old Diego (Jacob Rodriguez) set out to find treasure that would enable them to be granted a wish.

But they aren't the only ones seeking it out.

The trailer shows them uncovering a magical bracelet and losing their map.

The film arrives as the franchise celebrates its 25-year anniversary, which will also include a new season of DORA.

Dora and the Search for Sol Dorado also stars Mariana Garzon Toro, Acston Luca Porto, Daniella Pineda, Gabriel Iglesias,