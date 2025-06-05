Trending
Movies
June 5, 2025 / 3:44 PM

Dora finds magical bracelet in 'Search for Sol Dorado'

By Jessica Inman
Share with X
"Dora and the Search for Sol Dorado" arrives July 2. Photo courtesy of Paramount+
"Dora and the Search for Sol Dorado" arrives July 2. Photo courtesy of Paramount+

June 5 (UPI) -- Paramount+ is previewing Dora and the Search for Sol Dorado, a new live-action Dora the Explorer movie, which arrives July 2 on the streamer and Nickelodeon.

In Dora and the Search for Sol Dorado, 16-year-old Dora (Samantha Lorraine) and 17-year-old Diego (Jacob Rodriguez) set out to find treasure that would enable them to be granted a wish.

But they aren't the only ones seeking it out.

The trailer shows them uncovering a magical bracelet and losing their map.

The film arrives as the franchise celebrates its 25-year anniversary, which will also include a new season of DORA.

Dora and the Search for Sol Dorado also stars Mariana Garzon Toro, Acston Luca Porto, Daniella Pineda, Gabriel Iglesias,

Read More

Latest Headlines

'Ick' trailer highlights conspiracy theories, '00s rock music
Movies // 23 minutes ago
'Ick' trailer highlights conspiracy theories, '00s rock music
June 5 (UPI) -- Fathom Entertainment released the trailer for "Ick" Thursday. The film opens July 24 in New York and Los Angeles and July 27 everywhere.
Jason Constantine, Lionsgate exec for 'John Wick,' 'Saw,' dies at 55
Movies // 32 minutes ago
Jason Constantine, Lionsgate exec for 'John Wick,' 'Saw,' dies at 55
June 5 (UPI) -- Lionsgate announced the death of co-president Jason Constantine Thursday after a battle with cancer. He was 55.
Jennifer Lopez sings in 'Kiss of the Spider Woman' teaser
Movies // 1 hour ago
Jennifer Lopez sings in 'Kiss of the Spider Woman' teaser
June 5 (UPI) -- Jennifer Lopez is teasing her upcoming film "Kiss of the Spider Woman." The film is based on the Broadway musical and Manuel Puig novel.
'Man in My Basement' teaser shows Willem Dafoe move in
Movies // 3 hours ago
'Man in My Basement' teaser shows Willem Dafoe move in
June 5 (UPI) -- Hulu is previewing "The Man in My Basement," starring Corey Hawkins and Willem Dafoe. The thriller film is based on the Walter Mosley novel.
Cynthia Erivo, Ariana Grande cherish friendship in 'Wicked: For Good'
Movies // 7 hours ago
Cynthia Erivo, Ariana Grande cherish friendship in 'Wicked: For Good'
June 5 (UPI) -- Universal Pictures is previewing "Wicked: For Good," starring Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande. The musical fantasy film is a sequel to "Wicked" and arrives in theaters Nov. 21.
'Ballerina' fights were customized for Ana de Armas
Movies // 8 hours ago
'Ballerina' fights were customized for Ana de Armas
LOS ANGELES, June 5 (UPI) -- Ana de Armas, Norman Reedus, Catalina Sandina Moreno, Ian McShane and director Len Wiseman spoke with UPI about their "John Wick" spinoff, "Ballerina," in theaters Friday.
Will Ferrell adapting 'Eurovision' movie as Broadway stage musical
Movies // 8 hours ago
Will Ferrell adapting 'Eurovision' movie as Broadway stage musical
June 5 (UPI) -- Will Ferrell has announced he is adapting his 2020 movie, "Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga," as a stage musical.
Kevin Smith confirms he's writing 'Dogma 2'
Movies // 11 hours ago
Kevin Smith confirms he's writing 'Dogma 2'
NEW YORK, June 5 (UPI) -- Kevin Smith told UPI he is working on a sequel to "Dogma," just as his iconic Catholic comedy returns to theaters Thursday for its 25th anniversary.
Movie review: 'Ballerina' honors 'John Wick' style
Movies // 22 hours ago
Movie review: 'Ballerina' honors 'John Wick' style
LOS ANGELES, June 4 (UPI) -- "Ballerina," starring Ana de Armas and in theaters Friday, applies the "John Wick" style of action to a new character with some memorable new moments of carnage.
John Candy documentary to open Toronto International Film Festival
Movies // 23 hours ago
John Candy documentary to open Toronto International Film Festival
June 4 (UPI) -- The 50th annual Toronto International Film Festival will open with the world premiere of the documentary "John Candy: I Like Me," directed by Colin Hanks and produced by Ryan Reynolds.

Trending Stories

Marvel unveils Galactus head popcorn bucket for 'Fantastic Four'
Marvel unveils Galactus head popcorn bucket for 'Fantastic Four'
'The Rainmaker' trailer reimagines John Grisham novel
'The Rainmaker' trailer reimagines John Grisham novel
Miley Cyrus says Harrison Ford inspired her to change album title
Miley Cyrus says Harrison Ford inspired her to change album title
John Candy documentary to open Toronto International Film Festival
John Candy documentary to open Toronto International Film Festival
Movie review: 'Ballerina' honors 'John Wick' style
Movie review: 'Ballerina' honors 'John Wick' style

Follow Us