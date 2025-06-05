Trending
June 5, 2025 / 3:42 PM

'Ick' trailer highlights conspiracy theories, '00s rock music

By Fred Topel
From left, Taia Sophia, Brandon Routh, Malina Wessman and Zeke Jones star in "Ick." Photo courtesy of CAA
June 5 (UPI) -- Fathom Entertainment released the trailer for Ick on Thursday. The film will play theaters in New York and Los Angeles July 24 to 31 and July 27 to 29 nationwide.

Brandon Routh stars as a high school teacher who springs into action when the town's mysterious growths, called Ick, become deadly. He also discovers one of his students (Malina Weissman) may be his daughter.

Ick premiered at the 2024 Toronto Film Festival. UPI reviewed it when it played Screamfest, praising its irreverent relevance about society's inaction to crises, and director Joseph Kahn's technique in blending the horror and comedy.

The trailer shows a town meeting where locals claim warnings about Ick are "false flags" from "crisis actors." Kahn co-wrote the film with Samuel Laskey and Dan Koontz.

Routh spoke with UPI at Screamfest and said he related to his character, Hank. Hank was a football star who was injured because of Ick and now regrets he could not go pro.

Mena Suvari also stars as Hank's high school girlfriend. Harrison Cone, Debra Wilson, Taia Sophia, Zeke Jones and Jeffrey Fahey also star.

The soundtrack includes All-American Rejects, Blink 182, Paramore and other bands from the early 2000s when Hank was in high school.

