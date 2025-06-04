Trending
June 4, 2025 / 12:07 PM

'Snow White' to stream June 11 on Disney+

By Jessica Inman
Rachel Zegler plays the title character in "Snow White," which arrives on Disney+ June 11. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
1 of 5 | Rachel Zegler plays the title character in "Snow White," which arrives on Disney+ June 11. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

June 4 (UPI) -- The Snow White live-action remake will arrive on Disney+ June 11, the streamer announced Wednesday.

The musical fantasy film reimagines Disney's 1937 animated film Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs.

Rachel Zegler, 23, stars in the titular role, which she described as "the hardest thing" she's ever done.

"It's amazingly rewarding when you see it and when you complete it to say that this is a thing that we did, but you basically do three different versions of every scene," Zegler told Jimmy Kimmel in March.

Gal Gadot portrays the Evil Queen, whose jealousy of Snow White prompts her to try and kill her stepdaughter.

"The classic story comes to life on Disney +," the streamer wrote in an Instagram post announcing the title's arrival.

