June 4, 2025 / 3:29 PM

Marvel unveils Galactus head popcorn bucket for 'Fantastic Four'

By Ben Hooper
June 4 (UPI) -- Marvel Entertainment has unveiled the Galactus Popcorn Vessel, a movie theater bucket themed after upcoming film The Fantastic Four: First Steps.

The bucket was unveiled Wednesday in a video utilizing clips from the film spliced together with footage of the container.

The popcorn bucket is modeled after the head of planet-eating villain Galactus, played by Ralph Ineson.

The container is billed as "the universe's biggest popcorn vessel," measuring 17.5 inches tall and 20 inches wide.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps releases in theaters July 25.

Several other films have recently launched with themed popcorn buckets, including Dune: Part Two, Alien: Romulus, Gladiator II and A Minecraft Movie.

