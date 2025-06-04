Trending
June 4, 2025 / 1:47 PM

John Cena, Idris Elba team up in 'Heads of State' trailer

By Jessica Inman
John Cena stars in the upcoming Prime Video movie "Heads of State." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
June 4 (UPI) -- John Cena, Idris Elba and Priyanka Chopra Jonas drive through an explosion in a new trailer for the Prime Video action comedy Heads of State.

Elba stars as British prime minister Sam Clarke, while Cena plays Will Derringer, the U.S. president who doubles as an actor. Chopra Jonas portrays Noel Bisset, an MI6 agent.

"Twenty-four hours ago, somebody shot down Air Force One over unfriendly territory," a voice says in the preview, which arrived Wednesday.

Clarke and Derringer were in the plane when it was attacked.

"Now, they'll embark on a breathtaking adventure," the narrator continues.

The rivals are forced by their circumstances to learn to work together.

Carla Gugino, Jack Quaid, Stephen Root, Sarah Niles, Richard Coyle and Paddy Considine also star in the film, which arrives on Prime Video July 2.

