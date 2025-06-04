John Candy documentary to open Toronto International Film Festival

June 4 (UPI) -- The 50th annual Toronto International Film Festival will open with the world premiere of the documentary John Candy: I Like Me.

TIFF announced the documentary, directed by Colin Hanks and produced by Ryan Reynolds, will screen Sept. 4 at the Opening Night Gala at Roy Thomson Hall.

The film chronicles the life and career of Candy, an actor and comedian who died in 1994 at the age of 43.

"Comedy fans all over the world grew up on John Candy's humor," TIFF CEO Cameron Bailey said in a news release. "We love that John's global career started in Toronto, and we can't wait to share John Candy: I Like Me with everyone at this year's Opening Night Gala premiere. Colin Hanks has made a hugely entertaining film packed with some of Hollywood's biggest stars, but like John, this movie is all heart. For us, it's the perfect way to kick off TIFF's 50th edition."

John Candy: I Like Me features never-before-seen home videos, interviews with his family and the recollections of colleagues and collaborators.

The documentary is set to be released in the fall on Prime Video.

