June 3 (UPI) -- Sophie Turner fights for her life in the trailer for the thriller film Trust, which arrives in theaters Aug. 22.

Turner, 29, portrays a celebrity who retreats to a cabin in the midst of a scandal.

The preview, released Tuesday, shows Billy Campbell's character asking her where she is.

"I don't want to tell you where I am. I want to be alone," she says. "...You are not in control anymore."

But after a betrayal she finds herself "trapped in a brutal game of survival," according to an official synopsis.

"She can hide, but she can't run," the description continues.

Rhys Coiro, Peter Mensah, Forrest Goodluck, Gianni Paolo, Renata Vaca and Katey Sagal also star.

Turner is best-known for her role as Sansa Stark in the Game of Thrones series.

