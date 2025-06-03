1 of 3 | "The Wrong Paris" premieres on Netflix Sept. 12. Photo courtesy of Netflix

June 3 (UPI) -- Netflix is sharing its first glimpse of The Wrong Paris, an upcoming romantic comedy film starring iCarly alum Miranda Cosgrove.

In the new film, the actress, 32, portrays a woman so desperate to visit Paris that she signs up for a dating show set in the City of Light -- or so she thinks.

It turns out the reality series she joined is actually filmed in Paris, Texas.

"She plots a way to get eliminated until her unexpected feelings for the bachelor (Pierson Fode) complicate her plans," an official synopsis reads.

A first-look image shows Cosgrove in a cobalt-blue gown standing opposite Fode, who wears an all-black ensemble, complete with a cowboy hat, and holds a token of his affection in his hands.

The film also stars Madison Pettis, Madeleine Arthur, Frances Fisher, Yvonne Orji, Torrance Coombs, Christin Park, Emilija Baranac and Hannah Stocking.

The Wrong Paris premieres Sept. 12.