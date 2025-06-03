Trending
Movies
June 3, 2025 / 4:18 PM

'My Mom Jayne' trailer: Mariska Hargitay tries to understand late mom

By Jessica Inman
Share with X
Mariska Hargitay learns about her late mom, Jayne Mansfield, in the new documentary "My Mom Jayne." File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
1 of 3 | Mariska Hargitay learns about her late mom, Jayne Mansfield, in the new documentary "My Mom Jayne." File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

June 3 (UPI) -- HBO is previewing My Mom Jayne, a documentary about Jayne Mansfield, as told through the eyes of her daughter Mariska Hargitay.

Hargitay, 61, an actress best known for playing Olivia Benson on Law & Order: SVU, is the younger daughter of Mansfield, a Hollywood star who died at age 34 in 1967.

"I've spent my whole life distancing myself from my mother, Jayne Mansfield, the sex symbol," Hargitay says in the trailer, out Tuesday. "Her career made me want to do it differently. But I want to understand her now."

"I was three years old when my mom died, and I don't have any memories of her," she added.

The documentary sees Hargitay interview her half-siblings to learn more about their mother. She also sifts through letters, photos and other things that had belonged to Mansfield for insight.

In addition, Hargitay addresses her parentage -- the actress learned in her 20s that Italian singer Nelson Sardelli, not Hungarian bodybuilder and actor Mickey Hargitay, is her biological father. Hargitay was raised by Mickey Hargitay.

"She grapples with her mother's complicated public and private legacy, uncovering the surprising layers and depth of who Jayne was, not only to her fans, but also to those closest to her," an official synopsis reads.

My Mom Jayne will air on HBO and stream on Max June 27.

Photos: 'Law and Order' icon Mariska Hargitay turns 60

Mariska Hargitay and her godchildren attend the premiere of "The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers" in New York City on December 5, 2002. Hargitay has called "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit" a "platform to effect change." Photo by Ezio Petersen/UPI | License Photo

Read More

Latest Headlines

Sophie Turner fights to survive in 'Trust' trailer
Movies // 2 hours ago
Sophie Turner fights to survive in 'Trust' trailer
June 3 (UPI) -- "Game of Thrones" actress Sophie Turner fights for her life in the trailer for the thriller film "Trust," which arrives in theaters Aug. 22.
Destry Allyn Spielberg directed horror film premieres June 27
Movies // 3 hours ago
Destry Allyn Spielberg directed horror film premieres June 27
June 3 (UPI) -- Tubi announced the release date for "Please Don't Feed the Children" on Tuesday. The horror film, directed by Steven Spielberg's daughter, Destry, stars Michelle Dockery and Giancarlo Esposito.
'The Wrong Paris' photo introduces Miranda Cosgrove rom-com
Movies // 3 hours ago
'The Wrong Paris' photo introduces Miranda Cosgrove rom-com
June 3 (UPI) -- Netflix is sharing its first glimpse of "The Wrong Paris," a new romantic comedy film starring "iCarly" alum Miranda Cosgrove.
Michael J. Fox joins search for 'Back to the Future' guitar
Movies // 3 hours ago
Michael J. Fox joins search for 'Back to the Future' guitar
June 3 (UPI) -- Gibson announced the documentary "Lost to the Future" on Tuesday. The documentary will attempt to find a lost guitar from "Back to the Future," with Michael J. Fox, Christopher Lloyd and Lea Thompson's help.
Margot Robbie, Colin Farrell go on 'Big Bold Beautiful Journey'
Movies // 7 hours ago
Margot Robbie, Colin Farrell go on 'Big Bold Beautiful Journey'
June 3 (UPI) -- Sony Pictures is previewing the romantic fantasy film "A Big Bold Beautiful Journey," starring Margot Robbie and Colin Farrell.
Dakota Johnson talks 'Materialists,' Pedro Pascal stealing her clothes
Movies // 7 hours ago
Dakota Johnson talks 'Materialists,' Pedro Pascal stealing her clothes
June 3 (UPI) -- Dakota Johnson discussed her upcoming movie "Materialists" and how her co-star Pedro Pascal takes her clothes "a lot," when she stopped by "The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon" Monday.
Jai Courtney wanted 'Dangerous Animals' killer to be fun
Movies // 11 hours ago
Jai Courtney wanted 'Dangerous Animals' killer to be fun
LOS ANGELES, June 3 (UPI) -- Jai Courtney, Hassie Harrison and Josh Heuston spoke to UPI about their serial killer shark movie "Dangerous Animals," in theaters Friday.
'The Accountant 2' to stream Thursday on Prime Video
Movies // 1 day ago
'The Accountant 2' to stream Thursday on Prime Video
June 2 (UPI) -- Amazon MGM Studios announced Monday that "The Accountant 2," starring Ben Affleck and Jon Bernthal, will begin streaming on Prime Video Thursday.
Allison Williams, robot M3GAN team up in final 'M3GAN 2.0' trailer
Movies // 1 day ago
Allison Williams, robot M3GAN team up in final 'M3GAN 2.0' trailer
June 2 (UPI) -- "Girls" actress Allison Williams teams up with killer bot M3GAN in the final trailer for "M3GAN 2.0," which arrives in theaters June 27.
'Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale' teaser gives nod to Maggie Smith
Movies // 1 day ago
'Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale' teaser gives nod to Maggie Smith
June 2 (UPI) -- Focus Features is previewing "Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale," which includes a tribute to late star Maggie Smith and her character.

Trending Stories

Billy Joel's brain fluid imbalance: what it means
Billy Joel's brain fluid imbalance: what it means
'Bold and the Beautiful' star Jack Wagner marries Michelle Wolf
'Bold and the Beautiful' star Jack Wagner marries Michelle Wolf
Disney cuts hundreds of jobs in television, film, corporate finance
Disney cuts hundreds of jobs in television, film, corporate finance
CW sports drama 'All American' renewed for eighth and final season
CW sports drama 'All American' renewed for eighth and final season
'Outlander's Sam Heughan to star in 'Macbeth' stage production
'Outlander's Sam Heughan to star in 'Macbeth' stage production

Follow Us